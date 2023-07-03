EP GROUP ACQUIRES MORGAN WOOD PRODUCTS

News provided by

Evening Post Group

03 Jul, 2023, 14:54 ET

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EP Group ("EPG"), a family-owned operating group based in Charleston, South Carolina, is excited to announce its acquisition of Columbus, OH-based Morgan Wood Products (the "Company"). Founder and CEO of Morgan Wood, Luke Reinstetle, will continue in his role as the company looks to expand into new markets and capture new commercial opportunities.

Continue Reading

Morgan Wood Products supplies a mix of new, used and combo wood pallets of all sizes and dimensions to hundreds of customers across the United States. Due to its vast network of trusted partner sawmills, Morgan Wood is uniquely positioned to deliver consistent quality with dynamic and competitive pricing.

The Company is poised for continued growth and views the partnership with EPG as a significant opportunity to facilitate expansion plans by leveraging EPG's operational and capital resources.  Summing up his rationale for selling to EPG, Reinstetle stated: "Our family culture and history is important to me and something I was looking for in a partner. The people at EPG reminded me a lot of our own team.  I am looking forward to accelerating the growth of the company with the combination of skills and resources from both of our teams."

Terry Hurley, EPG's President and CEO, commented, "We are pleased to add Morgan Wood to our portfolio of companies. Luke and his team have built a vibrant business that is ready to grow and expand and we are excited to move into the future together."

The Company will continue to operate under the Morgan Wood Products brand.

About EPG

EPG is a family-owned operating group based in Charleston, South Carolina. EPG's lineage began with its first acquisition in 1896 and has since acquired and operated several successful businesses in a variety of sectors throughout the country. EPG is an active acquiror, making 20+ acquisitions since 2014, and continues to build out its portfolio of operating companies to generate streams of uncorrelated revenues.

Williams Mullen acted as legal advisor to EPG in connection with this transaction.

About Morgan Wood Products

Morgan Wood Products is a leader in the wood pallet industry, providing a variety of quality wood products and excellent customer service throughout the United States and Canada.  The company has been family owned and operated since 2002 and its management team have over 50 years of industry experience.

Dinsmore acted as legal advisor to the Company in connection with this transaction.

SOURCE Evening Post Group

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.