EP Map System Raises $25M Series A to Advance Electrophysiology Navigation and Recording System

"We started EP Map in 2014 with the goal of creating a modern, easy to use EP system that can be used by hospitals around the world to provide state of the art care to their patients," says Manfred Piechura, founder and CEO of EP Map. "I'm thrilled to partner with Ajax on this next step in the company's life and to bring the Ajax team's expertise into EP Map."

Along with the investment, several Ajax Health executives will join the EP Map management team, including Doug Koo as CFO and Managing Director. Says Koo, "We have been impressed by the EP Map system and are excited to be working with Manfred and his team in Herdecke to bring the technology to the next level."

About EP Map System, GmbH

EP Map is a Herdecke, Germany-based company that has developed a suite of technologies to be used in electrophysiology (EP) procedures, including a 3D mapping and navigation system with an integrated electrical signal recording system, a radiofrequency ablation generator and an irrigation pump. The EP Map system received a CE Mark in 2016 and is available commercially in Europe and other geographies around the world.

About Ajax Health

Ajax Health seeks to identify, invest in and scale disruptive technologies in the medical device space. Taking an active operating role, the Ajax team has a proven track record of helping companies of all sizes, stages and structures achieve their value-creation goals. Ajax is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Contact: Martin Grasse, mgrasse@ajaxhealth.com

SOURCE Ajax Health

Related Links

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ajaxhealth

