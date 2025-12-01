EP YAYING Marks Three Years in the U.S., Weaving Cultural Connection Through Eastern Elegance

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, EP YAYING, the acclaimed Chinese high-end fashion house, celebrates the third anniversary of its boutique at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey. Since its debut in December 2022, the brand has captivated the international fashion scene by masterfully uniting Eastern aesthetics with contemporary design, delivering collections that are as elegant as they are wearable. Renowned for its impeccable craftsmanship and premium materials, EP YAYING has steadily built a devoted following among discerning American clients.

Designed by French architect Franklin Azzi, the boutique embodies a theme of "Dialogue and Balance." Within a clean, minimalist space, subtle elements such as natural jade and inspirations drawn from traditional Chinese embroidery create a serene and sophisticated atmosphere—bridging heritage and modernity with quiet confidence. As the only high-end Chinese fashion brand in The Avenue luxury wing of American Dream Mall, EP YAYING stands proudly among global icons such as Hermès and Louis Vuitton, enriching the retail landscape with a unique cultural perspective.

Throughout the past three years, EP YAYING has deepened its relationship with U.S. customers through curated private events and personalized services. A longtime client, who has worn the brand for over two decades, remarked, "From business meetings to holiday celebrations, EP YAYING has been with me during life's most meaningful moments. I admire the exquisite fabrics and craftsmanship—but even more, the graceful flow of each design connects me to a rich cultural heritage, offering a sense of refined individuality." This profound emotional resonance has become central to the brand's identity and sustained growth overseas.

Looking forward, EP YAYING remains committed to global expansion under the guiding principles of "Balance, Love, and Happiness." Future collections will continue to showcase rare materials sourced from China—including Alxa cashmere and plateau yak wool—along with artisanal patterns from its premium Blue Label line. These elements bring the quiet power and grace of Eastern aesthetics to the global stage, offering a unique proposition for sophisticated international consumers who value cultural depth, exceptional quality, and a distinct point of view.

