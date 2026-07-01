EP3® by Connamara Technologies Wins 'Best Matching Engine for Prediction/Event Markets' at TradingTech Insight Awards USA 2026

AUSTIN, Texas and NEW YORK, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Connamara Technologies, a leader in market technology, with its flagship exchange, clearing, and market surveillance platform, EP3, has been awarded 'Best Matching Engine for Prediction/Event Markets' at the 2026 TradingTech Insight USA Awards.

This award recognizes EP3 as the #1 technology platform for US prediction markets, the leading provider of fully integrated exchange and clearing infrastructure, and an indispensable tool that empowers new and existing exchanges to operate with exceptional efficiency and reliability.

As prediction markets continue to gain mainstream attention, EP3 has emerged as battle-tested and trusted technology, powering marketplaces such as ForecastEx (a subsidiary of IBKR) and Railbird (acquired by DraftKings), along with other household names.

EP3 delivers a flexible, modular foundation, featuring true 24/7/365 trading, cloud-native architecture, and a comprehensive suite of APIs designed to accelerate time-to-market.

"This award is a testament to the reliability and adaptability of EP3. The foundations of the platform were established nearly two decades ago, but as prediction markets and other new asset classes have emerged, EP3's asset agnostic design has continued to meet the needs of the market. For years, we believed the industry was moving toward more innovative and flexible marketplace models. Seeing that vision materialize – and having the mountain come to us – has been exhilarating," said Jim Downs, Co-Founder and CEO of Connamara Technologies.

Connamara Technologies was also nominated for 'Best Matching Engine for Exchanges and Electronic Trading Venues' at the awards, recognizing EP3's ability to support a broad range of exchange and marketplace models beyond prediction and event markets. The platform supports both traditional and emerging asset classes for startup and established market operators alike.

These laurels mark the sixth accolade for the company in 2026, including wins for 'Most Innovative Use of Open Source and Cloud Technology', 'Best Matching Engine for Cryptocurrency Trading Venues', and 'Top Innovator Across Financial Markets', and the fifteenth since Connamara Technologies' launch in 2022.

Market operators, entrepreneurs, and exchange stakeholders interested in launching their own prediction market can learn more in The 2026 Guide to Prediction Market Technology, a white paper published by A-Team Insight and Connamara Technologies. The guide is available as a free download here.

About Connamara Technologies

Connamara Technologies is the leading provider of fully integrated exchange, clearing and market surveillance infrastructure, empowering new and existing exchanges to operate with exceptional efficiency and reliability. Its EP3® platform is a new breed of exchange technology that seamlessly integrates all key functions into a single, robust platform. It is adaptable, scalable, and quick to market. Engineered for the evolving needs of the next generation of exchanges and marketplaces, EP3 is shaping the future of financial markets.

To learn more, please visit www.connamara.tech or connect on LinkedIn

SOURCE Connamara Technologies