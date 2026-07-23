Connamara Technologies Expands EP3® to Support Bilateral Matching and New Market Models

AUSTIN, Texas, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Connamara Technologies today announced that EP3, its award-winning exchange, clearing and surveillance platform, now supports bilateral matching, enabling exchange operators to build markets where trades are governed by bilateral counterparty agreements rather than central clearing.

The new capability helps global customers meet regulatory requirements for bilateral trading while expanding the range of market structures that EP3 supports.

Unlike centrally cleared markets, bilateral markets require order matching to account for contractual agreements and notional limits between counterparties. EP3's new bilateral matching algorithm validates these agreements and terms during the matching process to determine whether orders are eligible to execute.

This update also includes:

API endpoints for creating and modifying bilateral agreements.

Market data that presents participant-specific executable quantities based on bilateral agreements.

Configurable matching algorithms on a per-instrument basis, allowing different instruments on the same exchange to use different matching logic.

Automatic bilateral limit adjustment with real-time trade clearing

"As new markets emerge, exchange operators need technology that can support different trading models," said Jim Downs, Co-Founder and CEO. "Bilateral matching enables our customers to reach new market participants while expanding the types of markets EP3 can support."

Bilateral matching represents another step in the continued evolution of EP3's extensible, modular exchange platform. By supporting additional matching models, EP3 continues to expand the range of market structures it can serve while addressing the evolving needs of a diverse global client base.

About Connamara Technologies

Connamara Technologies is the leading provider of fully integrated exchange, clearing and market surveillance infrastructure, empowering new and existing exchanges to operate with exceptional efficiency and reliability. Its EP3® platform is a new breed of exchange technology that seamlessly integrates all key functions into a single, robust platform. It is adaptable, scalable, and quick to market. Engineered for the evolving needs of the next generation of exchanges and marketplaces, EP3 is shaping the future of financial markets.

To learn more, please visit www.connamara.tech or connect on LinkedIn

SOURCE Connamara Technologies