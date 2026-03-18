Connamara Technologies Engages Exactpro as Independent Testing Provider for EP3®

NEW YORK and AUSTIN, Texas, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Connamara Technologies, a leading provider of custom software solutions by capital markets experts, is pleased to announce engaging Exactpro, an independent software testing and development services specialist, for third-party testing of its EP3® platform.

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EP3 is a high-performance exchange and clearinghouse platform that currently powers thirteen exchanges and three clearinghouses worldwide, supporting trading across traditional and emerging asset classes. A fully-integrated end-to-end platform, EP3 offers a 24/7 operation capability and extensible customisation options to serve a wide range of new and existing fintech use cases.

By introducing an independent testing partner, Connamara aims to further strengthen EP3's robustness, scalability, and operational resilience, ensuring the platform meets the stringent demands of modern exchanges, clearing venues and alternative trading systems. The engagement also aims to help the Texas-based, global technology operator define a baseline for the next stage of evolution of its core platform and obtain a consolidated and easily executable test library.

The engagement will see Exactpro deliver an independent testing programme covering functional and non-functional testing of the core EP3 platform across services, components, and integrations. Leveraging two decades of experience in the industry, testing high-throughput, low-latency trading systems, the Exactpro team is tasked with exercising EP3 under a set of performance scenarios and associated metrics that Connamara can benchmark against for business and regulatory compliance purposes.

James Downs, Co-Founder and CEO of Connamara, commented: 'Engaging an experienced independent specialist like Exactpro reinforces our commitment to delivering reliable and production-ready exchange technology to more industry participants and jurisdictions. As EP3 continues to expand to new markets and asset classes, rigorous third-party testing provides additional assurance to our clients and stakeholders.'

Thomas H. Toller, Managing Director, Exactpro US, added: 'Matching engines and other market infrastructure platforms require stability, scalability and reliability to support trading and post-trade functions as market volumes grow. We are pleased to provide the team at Connamara Technologies with independent testing services to help support the next stage of the EP3 evolution. Exactpro will apply its risk-based testing methodology and AI-enabled automation frameworks to simulate realistic market conditions, stress scenarios and peak trading volumes. We will work hard to provide the information Connamara Technologies needs to evolve the platform further and serve more use cases and markets.'

About Connamara Technologies

Connamara Technologies is the company enabling the most exciting and innovative markets in the world. Its flagship product, EP3®, is a new breed of marketplace technology that seamlessly integrates all key exchange, clearing, and market surveillance functions into a single, robust platform. It is adaptable, scalable, and quick-to-market. Engineered for the evolving needs of the next generation of trading venues, EP3 is shaping the future of financial markets.

To learn more, please visit www.connamara.tech or connect on LinkedIn

About Exactpro

Exactpro is an independent provider of AI-enabled software testing as well as development, consulting and training services for financial organisations. Exactpro's client network spans exchanges and exchange groups, post-trade platform operators, banks and technology vendors across 25 countries. Using deep domain and technology expertise, the Exactpro team helps some of the leading financial infrastructures globally to decrease time to market, maintain regulatory compliance, improve scalability, latency and operational resiliency. Learn more at exactpro.com or reach out to us via [email protected].

SOURCE Connamara Technologies