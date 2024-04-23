EPA Announces Registration of Groundbreaking New Mosquito Control Solution

LEXINGTON, Ky., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MosquitoMate, Inc., a leader in innovative mosquito control solutions, today announced that the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has granted registration for its revolutionary new product named "WB1 Males." This new mosquito control pesticide represents a significant advancement in mosquito control. "The timing is critical, because we are experiencing more disease and invasive mosquitoes, while at the same time, we have fewer tools to fight mosquitoes," said Dr. Stephen Dobson, President at MosquitoMate, Inc. The WB1 pesticide specifically targets the Aedes aegypti mosquito, commonly known as the Yellow Fever mosquito. This mosquito is infamous as one of the most important mosquito carriers of human disease, including the viruses that cause Zika, dengue, chickungunya and its namesake: the Yellow Fever virus.

The innovative new Wolbachia pesticide is unusual in that it consists of rearing and releasing male mosquitoes that are infected with a bacterium named 'Wolbachia.' The approach does not use chemicals or genetic modification. Only female mosquitoes bite, while male mosquitoes do not bite or transmit disease-causing pathogens. The Wolbachia-bacterium causes male mosquitoes to be effectively sterile, through a natural mechanism known as 'Cytoplasmic Incompatibility' (CI). Those female mosquitoes that mate with the Wolbachia-infected males lay eggs that do not hatch, causing the mosquito population to decline without the need to use chemicals.

MosquitoMate began working with the EPA to register the new pesticide more than a decade ago. The Wolbachia-infected male mosquitoes are known as 'WB1 males', and MosquitoMate has performed successful field studies using the WB1 males in California, Florida and other locations. As an example, an independent review by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reported the reduction of a Texas Ae. aegypti population by more than 90% following the release of WB1 males. With the EPA's new registration, MosquitoMate can now begin to roll out the WB1 males nationally, including Caribbean and Pacific territories, which have traditionally been heavily impacted by diseases transmitted by the Yellow Fever mosquito.

Dengue Fever: A Global Threat (and Coming to a City Near You?)

Dengue fever poses a significant public health threat worldwide. The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified it as a neglected tropical disease, highlighting the burden it places on many developing countries. Brazil, a nation long familiar with Dengue outbreaks, has recently experienced a particularly concerning surge, with more than 1.6 million cases of dengue since the start of 2024. A similar, concerning pattern is occurring throughout the Americas, Caribbean and in Asia.

In recent years, the growing vulnerability extends beyond traditional hotspots. For example, in 2023 California witnessed the first confirmed cases of locally acquired Dengue fever. Similarly, Florida has also observed higher-than-normal Dengue activity, and Puerto Rico recently declared a 'dengue state of emergency.' These developments serve as a stark reminder that even temperate regions are not immune to mosquito-borne diseases, and the need for effective control measures is more urgent than ever.

A Natural Defense with Targeted Releases

WB1 Males offer a powerful and effective defense against mosquitoes using a natural biological control method. Specifically, WB1 male mosquitoes carry a naturally-occurring bacterium named Wolbachia pipientis, which is commonly found in butterflies, bees and other insects. When WB1 Males mate with female Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, the Wolbachia bacteria disrupts egg development, preventing the eggs from hatching. This effectively reduces the mosquito population and minimizes the spread of mosquito-borne diseases. Importantly, unlike female mosquitoes, male mosquitoes do not bite or transmit pathogens. "The released WB1 males fly around looking for female mosquitoes, mating and sterilizing them," says Dobson. This approach offers effective mosquito control while not requiring chemicals or genetic modification. "This approach offers targeted, species-specific mosquito control for communities and individuals, while maintaining the high safety standards expected by the EPA," Dobson emphasizes. "A similar Wolbachia-based product was listed as organic by the Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI), and we plan to apply for a similar organic listing for WB1," says Dobson.

Key Features of WB1 Males:

Chemical and GMO-Free: WB1 Males leverage a naturally occurring bacteria and avoid harsh chemicals or genetic modification.

WB1 Males leverage a naturally occurring bacteria and avoid harsh chemicals or genetic modification. Effective Mosquito Control: WB1 Males effectively target and reduce populations of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, the primary transmitter of Dengue fever.

WB1 Males effectively target and reduce populations of mosquitoes, the primary transmitter of Dengue fever. Reduced Environmental Impact: WB1 Males are a natural solution with low environmental impact, minimizing the impact on beneficial insects and non-target organisms.

WB1 Males are a natural solution with low environmental impact, minimizing the impact on beneficial insects and non-target organisms. For Family and Community Use: WB1 Males are registered by the EPA for use around homes and businesses.

WB1 Males are registered by the EPA for use around homes and businesses. Easy to Use: WB1 Male programs are implemented through the repeated release of male mosquitoes, which do not bite or transmit disease. Simply release the WB1 males, and let the male mosquitoes do the work of finding the female mosquitoes and sterilizing them.

Next Steps and Availability Timeline

The WB1 Male EPA registration comes at a time when we face an evolving threat landscape within the United States. Mosquito control professionals are grappling with a growing challenge: mosquitoes are developing resistance to chemical insecticides at an alarming rate. This leaves communities and professionals with fewer effective tools to combat mosquitoes and the diseases they transmit. Additionally, some previously used chemicals are being removed from use due to concerns about human and environmental health. This is occurring at a time when communities are facing new invasive species of mosquitoes, and scientists are concerned about the impact that global climate change will have on mosquito spread and disease transmission.

With the EPA registration secured, MosquitoMate, Inc. is now focused on the critical next steps: collaborating with state and local regulatory authorities to obtain the necessary permits for WB1 Male use in areas with the greatest need. This collaborative effort will ensure a smooth and comprehensive rollout of the WB1 Male program across the United States and Territories. As these state and local approvals are secured, WB1 Male programs are expected to be available for use by municipalities and pest control professionals in designated areas nationwide. MosquitoMate, Inc. looks forward to partnering with local communities and mosquito control agencies to expedite this process and make WB1 Males a valuable tool in the fight against mosquito-borne diseases.

