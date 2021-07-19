EPA Approves Mass Transit Air Treatment Solution for Texas, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Maryland

"We are proud to help support the return of transit ridership through a combination of science and innovation." Tweet this

When deployed in mass transit environments, the system will help protect passengers, operators and other transit employees from the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. Grignard Pure is dispensed on-board transit bus and rail vehicles through an adaptive system manufactured by Luminator, a global leader in transit technology and communication solutions.

Grignard Pure is proven to kill 98% of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles in the air, where transmission is most likely. When in use, it delivers continuously effective protection of indoor occupied and unoccupied spaces, including transit buses and railcars.

"While we continue to learn about the characteristics of this virus, ensuring the public has access to the latest information and protections plays a critical role in the recovery of both our national and local economies," said Etienne Grignard, co-founder and CEO of Grignard Pure. "The EPA approval of Grignard Pure allows entities in these states to deploy science-based technology solutions to enhance safety. Through this partnership with Luminator, it will help protect transit riders and operators."

Luminator's Renew Air Treatment System dispenses the antimicrobial air treatment through a connected, technologically advanced system that measures and automatically adjusts the amount of Grignard Pure that is dispensed. As conditions change due to the opening of doors when passengers embark and disembark the vehicle, the system maintains an effective level to kill 98% of COVID-19 airborne virus particles.

"As the public transportation industry recovers from the global pandemic, we are proud to help support the return of transit ridership through a combination of science and innovation," said Kirk Goins, CEO of Luminator Technology Group. "In partnership with Grignard Pure, we are providing riders, transit employees and operators the assurance they need to return to work and help passengers reach their destinations safely and efficiently. We expect the implementation of the Renew Air Treatment System will make a lasting impact on restoring ridership, safety and confidence."

"Over the past fifteen months or so, those of us in public and environmental health have learned much about the properties and behaviors of the virus as we continue to develop and provide best practices for stopping the spread," said Thomas Hodge, former CDC director of immunogenetics. "We know now with certainty that the virus is airborne, and an antimicrobial air treatment solution is needed to combat the virus particles. I've had the opportunity to work closely with the Grignard Pure team to assure the effectiveness of the solution can help society restore the social, cultural and business norms we enjoyed pre-pandemic."

About Grignard Pure

Grignard Pure, LLC, founded in 2020, is based in New Jersey. It was, until recently, a subsidiary of Grignard Company, LLC, a manufacturer of atmospheric effect solutions founded in 1963. For more information, visit www.GrignardPure.com.

About Luminator Technology Group

Luminator Technology Group (Luminator) is a leading manufacturer of stationary and on-board passenger information systems, video security, air treatment and lighting solutions for global mass transportation applications. The company, founded in 1928, leverages its extensive engineering resources to develop solutions that increase intelligence, safety and efficiency for bus, rail and aerospace operations worldwide. For more information, visit www.luminator.com.

