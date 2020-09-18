EPA Approves PDI's Super Sani-Cloth® Wipes for Use Against SARS-CoV-2

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PDI, a global leader in infection prevention products and solutions, today announced that Super Sani-Cloth® wipes, the number one disinfecting wipe in healthcare, received approval for the SARS-CoV-2 efficacy claim from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The EPA approval expanded the label claims for Super Sani-Cloth wipes (EPA Reg No. 9480-4) to include deactivation of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, after one minute of contact time on hard, nonporous surfaces. Before a product can legally make efficacy claims against a particular pathogen, the claim must be approved by the EPA based on a thorough review of scientific data. According to the data provided by PDI Healthcare, the Super Sani-Cloth wipes caused a 3-log reduction against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which meets the EPA's efficacy requirements. Prior to receiving approval for this claim, Super Sani-Cloth wipes were included on EPA's List N entitled "Disinfectants for Use Against SARS-CoV-2."

"As a leader in infection prevention, we are committed to help protect patients, caregivers and communities," said Sean Gallimore, Senior Vice President and General Manager of PDI Healthcare. "Our layered approach to infection prevention enables our customer to have a robust portfolio of high quality solutions to avoid healthcare acquired infections. Receiving EPA claim approval provides assurance to our customers that Super Sani-Cloth wipes are effective against the SARS-CoV-2 virus."

Microbac Lab tested the wipes in compliance with EPA Product Performance Test Guideline OCSPP 810.2200: Disinfectants for Use on Environmental Surfaces, Guidance for Efficacy Testing. When performing the testing, the lab applied the virus to a surface and let it dry. They then applied the wipe to the surface, recovered what was left on the surface and applied it to cell cultures. They were then able to tell how effective the cloth was at deactivating the virus based on how many viable cells remained.

All other PDI products that are included on the EPA's List N are undergoing SARS-CoV-2 testing with Microbac. PDI will submit future positive test results to the EPA in order to add the efficacy claims to the product master labels.

PDI is dedicated to leading the fight against preventable infections in healthcare, foodservice and our communities. Driven by a commitment to research, quality and service, PDI provides innovative products, educational resources, training and support to help prevent infection transmission and promote health and wellness. PDI has three divisions, PDI Healthcare, Sani Professional and PDI Contract Manufacturing. WeArePDI.com

