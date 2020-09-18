EPA Approves SteriCide™ Disinfectant for Use Against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19)

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoClear Products, Inc., a cleaning solution and pest control company based in Sarasota, Florida, announced that SteriCide™ , a multi-use disinfectant, has been approved by the Environmental Protection Agency for use against emerging viral pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

SteriCide™ has demonstrated effectiveness against viruses similar to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus [2 SARS-CoV-2] on hard, non-porous surfaces. Therefore, SteriCide™ can be used against Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus [2 SARS-CoV-2] when used in accordance with the directions for sterilization on hard, non-porous surfaces. Refer to the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html for additional information. When using an EPA-registered disinfectant, always follow the label directions for safe, effective use. Make sure to follow the contact time, which is the amount of time a surface should be visibly wet, for full efficacy.

SteriCide™ stands out as not only a disinfectant, but an all-in-one disinfectant, sterilant, detergent cleaner, deodorizer, fungicide, and sporicide. SteriCide™ cuts through harmful grease and grime while simultaneously sterilizing and killing bacteria, making it the ideal multipurpose product for practically any residential or commercial purpose, including use in hotels, hospitals, theme parks, restaurants, fitness studios, pet kennels, and others.

Founded in 2013, EcoClear Products, Inc. is a leader in innovative cleaning and pest control solutions, designed to be a safer alternative to traditional cleaners and pesticides. The EcoClear Products development team has won four Presidential Awards for "Green" Chemistry.

