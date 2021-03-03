EPA Approves Three Sani Professional Sanitizing and Disinfecting Products for Use Against SARS-CoV-2 virus

The expanded label claims against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, have met EPA efficacy requirements for hard, nonporous surfaces based on test results conducted by Microbac Laboratories. Microbac conducted and released the following test results of the following products against the SARS-CoV-2 virus: No-Rinse Sanitizing Wipes and No-Rinse Sanitizing Spray are 99.9% effective against the virus in 1 minute. Disinfecting Wipes are 99.9% effective against the virus in 3 minutes.

"As a company deeply rooted in the prevention of community-acquired infections (CAIs), Sani Professional is committed to provide our customers with products that improve food safety and public health," said Esperanza Carrion, Vice President and General Manager of Sani Professional. "Our mission continues to offer the public a safe experience in away-from-home settings."

No-Rinse Sanitizing wipes, Disinfecting wipes and No-Rinse Sanitizing spray are all included on the EPA's List N: Disinfectants for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other health agencies and officials continue to recommend cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces at least daily, or as much as possible and as required by food safety requirements1 using products listed on EPA's List N: Disinfectants for Coronavirus (COVID-19) as a best practice measure to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in community settings.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in higher expectations of cleanliness throughout the foodservice operation. Restaurant operators have had to increase the frequency of cleaning more surfaces which creates additional stress on employees and operations." said Dwight Sweeney, VP of Sales. "At Sani Professional, our goal is to provide foodservice operators with products and resources that help simplify the complexities of food safety compliance. Our solutions are fast, simple, and convenient, and can be adopted with minimal training".

Frequent hand washing and disinfection of surfaces can protect employees, customers and communities and slow the spread of COVID-19. Additionally, the National Restaurant Association's Reopening Guidance recommends increased cleaning and disinfecting of hard surfaces between uses and/or customers.²

About Sani Professional

Sani Professional is the food safety division of PDI, Inc., a global leader in infection prevention. It is a leading manufacturer of a wide variety of disposable wipes and solutions for cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting multi-surfaces and hand sanitizing designed for commercial establishments, helping them deliver a clean experience for employees and guests. Visit saniprofessional.com to learn more.

About PDI

PDI is dedicated to leading the fight against preventable infections in healthcare, foodservice and our communities. Driven by a commitment to research, quality and service, PDI provides innovative products, educational resources, training and support to help prevent infection transmission and promote health and wellness. PDI has three divisions, PDI Healthcare, Sani Professional and PDI Contract Manufacturing. Visit WeArePDI.com to learn more.

About Microbac Laboratories

Microbac Laboratories operates the largest network of privately held testing facilities in the United States, providing broad analytical offerings and testing insights across the environmental, food and life science markets. A family-run company with more than 50 years' experience honing its craft, Microbac is on a mission to improve the world around us, one test at a time.

1 https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/organizations/business-employers/bars-restaurants.html

² National Restaurant Association COVID-19 Reopening Guidance

