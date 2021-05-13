EPA Awards ENERGY STAR Certification to Stream Data Centers' Chicago I Facility

DALLAS, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stream Data Centers , an industry leader delivering turnkey, powered shell and build-to-suit data center solutions for global enterprises, is proud to announce that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has recognized the company's Chicago I data center with a 2021 Designed to Earn the ENERGY STAR certificate of achievement. This certification highlights the facility's sustainable design, which helps to limit greenhouse gas emissions and create a more environmentally conscious digital future. With this recognition, Stream further establishes itself as a leader in superior energy-efficient design and builds on its robust service excellence in the Chicago market.

"Stream is dedicated to delivering on its promise of trusted partnership and exemplary customer experiences, which is why we're thrilled to receive this EPA ENERGY STAR certification for our Chicago I facility. Eco-conscious design and geostrategic advantages are what today's data center customers are looking for — and this underscores our reputation for meeting those requirements easily and enjoyably for our tenants," comments Chris Kincaid, Stream's SVP of Design and Construction. Prospective tenants can also make the choice for renewable electricity by taking advantage of Illinois' competitive energy market.

Regional benefits like the Illinois state tax incentives continue to fuel enterprise and hyperscale interest in Chicagoland's turnkey data center space. As a result, Stream is expanding its local footprint with a second data center in Elk Grove Village: Chicago II . With construction on the newly acquired 215,000-square-foot property having commenced in February 2021, this 32 MW data center campus will be ready for early occupancy in Q4 2021.

Chicago II will offer Stream's clients the same green advantages available at the Chicago I data center, alongside access to one of the country's largest network and peering hubs for easy access to all major cloud providers. Clients deploying in Elk Grove Village gain advantage from the region's low risk of natural disasters, as well as cost competitive and highly reliable electrical service from Illinois' ComEd smart grid . Furthermore, as part of a 2019 economic development initiative by the State of Illinois , Stream's Chicago data center customers have access to tax incentives in the form of exemptions for IT equipment investments.

About Stream Data Centers:

Stream Data Centers has provided premium data center services since 1999, with 90% of inventory leased to Fortune 100 customers. To date, the company has acquired and developed 24 data center facilities nationally while leadership has remained consistent for all 22 years.

Stream speculatively develops turnkey data centers for Hyperscale and Enterprise users. Additionally, Stream develops Build to Suit Data Centers and operates an Energy Services team with a focus on low cost, renewable energy solutions. All of Stream's facilities feature carrier-neutral, low latency connectivity to network and public cloud providers. Above all, Stream is dedicated to improving the data center experience through exceptional people and service.

Stream Data Centers is a subsidiary of Stream Realty Partners, a full service commercial real estate investment, development and services company. Stream Realty Partners' portfolio of 300+ million square feet of commercial properties and 900+ real estate professionals gives Stream Data Centers outstanding market insight and reach.

