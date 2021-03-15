EPA Awards ICF $30 Million in Environmental Services

FAIRFAX, Va., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently awarded global consulting and digital services provider ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI) a new five-year, single-award indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract valued up to $30 million to provide technical, analytical and quality assurance support to inform the agency's decisionmaking process. The scope of work includes continued services to Regions 3 and 9 and was expanded by $5 million from the previous contract to include services to Region 5.

ICF will provide laboratory, field and quality assurance support to help EPA identify, assess, regulate and remediate environmental hazards for various agency programs such as Superfund, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, air and water, among others. This includes performing analytical and field support services, data review and validation, technical information and electronic data transfers and other support functions.

"ICF has consistently delivered high-quality analyses and reliable data to help the agency meet the ever-changing needs of its programs," said Jennifer Welham, ICF senior vice president and health sciences and human services lead. "We look forward to providing exceptional quality assurance services that support EPA's critical mission of protecting human health and the environment."

ICF's environmental consultants help clients protect natural resources and meet regulatory requirements. The company offers integrated technical, policy and regulatory expertise that guides clients in developing and implementing programs to successfully assess and clean up contaminated sites. Read more about ICF's environment and contaminated site services.

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting services company with over 7,000 full- and part-time employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com .

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements

Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses; and the effects of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and related federal, state and local government actions and reactions on the health of our staff and that of our clients, the continuity of our and our clients' operations, our results of operations and our outlook. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements THAT are included in the "Risk Factors" section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.

