EPA Names Energy Inspectors Corporation a 2019 Indoor airPLUS Leader Award Winner

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From the Environmental Protection Agency, Washington DC, September 19, 2019:

"Energy Inspectors Corporation is celebrating their 6th Indoor airPLUS Leader Award after helping multiple production builder clients to justify and make the 100% Commitment to Indoor airPLUS providing exceptional indoor air quality to its customers. With more than 20 years of expertise consulting with home builders, Energy Inspectors is helping its forward-thinking builders to address cutting edge homeowner needs and requirements. Recognizing that homebuyers are increasingly interested in how homes affect their health, Energy Inspectors realized clean, healthy, indoor air would become a long term must-have for homeowners.

Energy Inspectors has taken the initiative to educate their builder clients on this market shift. Their model of supporting builders and promoting Indoor airPLUS participation has become increasingly successful, such that Energy Inspectors have verified over 4,000 Indoor airPLUS qualified homes throughout California and Arizona, with over 1,000 of those verified just this year." (EPA)

The 2019 Indoor airPLUS Leader Award is the third EPA award given to Energy Inspectors in 2019. Earlier this year Energy Inspectors was named national ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year by the EPA for the 13th consecutive year, as well as the 2019 WaterSense Partner of the Year Award for water conservation and efficiency.

The annual Indoor airPLUS Program Award recognizes market-leading organizations who promote safer, healthier, and more comfortable indoor environments through their participation in the program and their offering of advanced indoor air quality protection for new homebuyers.

"We would like to thank both the Environmental Protection Agency for this award and the premier homebuilders who work with us and the EPA to provide the highest level of indoor air quality to their customers," said Galo LeBron, CEO of Ei Companies and Energy Inspectors Corporation.

The Indoor airPLUS Leader Awards Ceremony will take place at the EEBA High-Performance Home Summit on October 2nd, 2019 in Denver, CO.

Energy Inspectors Corporation

Energy Inspectors Corporation has been a leader in Sustainability, Green Building, and Residential Energy Efficiency since 1998. The company is one of the preeminent residential and commercial energy efficiency rating companies in America involved in all aspects of energy efficiency, and the largest ENERGY STAR rating and construction quality assurance company in the Western United States certifying thousands of homes annually as energy efficient. Energy Inspectors is also a leading Green Building certification company certifying homes and commercial properties, for the United States Green Building Council's LEED program and is a LEED for HOMES PROVIDER, and GreenPoint Rated certification organization for Build It Green. The company operates in 8 states and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV. For more information visit www.energyinspectors.com.

D. Armentrout

Director of Marketing

Ei Companies

702/960-2206

darmentrout@eicompanies.com

SOURCE Ei Companies

