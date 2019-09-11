EPA Recognizes Green Energy Solutions For Leading Green Power Use

By moving the needle in the voluntary green power market, Green Energy Solutions as a Green Power Partner is helping to reduce the negative health impacts of air emissions including those related to ozone, fine particles, acid rain, and regional haze.

According to the U.S. EPA, Green Energy Solutions green power use of about 87,600 kWh is equivalent to the electricity use of 8 average American homes annually or about 258,000 miles driven by an electric vehicle.

About the REC Purchase

As a Green-e member firm, North American Registries member and a member of NYGATS, Green Energy Solutions is positioned to offer Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) programs that meet the highest standards in the voluntary REC markets across the United States.

About Green Energy Solutions

Green Energy Solutions is a privately held energy brokerage and advisory firm whose mission is to "Create a Sustainable Tomorrow, Today!" We help residential clients and businesses of all sizes lower electricity and natural gas costs in deregulated energy markets throughout the United States through strategic partnerships with Energy Supply Companies (ESCO's), Solar Panel Manufacturing and Distribution firms, the use of Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) and proprietary technological advancements and software systems. Green Energy Solutions is an EPA Green Power Partner, U.S. Department of Energy DataGuard Energy Data Privacy Program Participant, Green-e Member, Green Button Alliance Member, North American Registries Member and NYGATS Member. For additional information, please visit https://greenenergycompanies.net.

About EPA's Green Power Partnership

The Green Power Partnership is a program that helps increase green power use among U.S. organizations to advance the American market for green power and development of those sources as a way to reduce air pollution and other environmental impacts associated with electricity use. The Partnership currently has 1,500 Partners using more than 60 billion kilowatt-hours of green power annually. Partners include a wide variety of leading organizations such as Fortune 500® companies; small and medium sized businesses; local, state, and federal governments; and colleges and universities. For additional information, please visit www.epa.gov/greenpower.

