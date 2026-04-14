ePackageSupply Brings Custom Label Printing In-House, Cuts Custom Bucket Lead Times From Weeks to Days

Majority veteran-owned packaging company invests in proprietary in-house printing, lamination, and application line — enabling 1 week turnaround on custom-branded 5-gallon buckets with minimums as low as 60 units

EVANSVILLE, Ind., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ePackageSupply, a majority veteran-owned American packaging company, today announced it has brought its custom label production in-house — installing a complete digital printing, lamination, die-cutting, and application line at its Evansville, IN facility. The investment eliminates the third-party print shops that have traditionally added weeks to every custom packaging order, enabling the company to ship custom-branded 5-gallon buckets in as little as 1 week.

Paired with the launch of a new online design tool that lets customers create and order custom-branded buckets without a sales call, ePackageSupply has compressed what was historically a 4-6 week process into a fully self-service experience that takes minutes to design and days to deliver.

Eliminating the Middleman

In the traditional custom packaging workflow, a customer's artwork is sent to a third-party label printer, who produces the labels and ships them to the packaging supplier, who then applies them to the product and ships to the customer. Each handoff adds time, and each vendor operates on its own production schedule.

ePackageSupply's in-house line handles the entire process — digital printing, protective lamination, precision die-cutting, label application, and shipping — under one roof. The company's proprietary digital printing and finishing equipment operates without plates or custom tooling, enabling fast changeovers between customer orders.

"Bringing label printing in-house was the single biggest thing we could do for our custom packaging customers. We went from being at the mercy of a third-party print shop's timeline to controlling the entire process. Turnaround went from weeks to days. For a small business trying to get branded products out the door, that changes everything."

— Eric Reffett, President, ePackageSupply

Self-Service Online Design Tool

Alongside the printing investment, ePackageSupply has launched an online customization tool that allows customers to design their branded bucket entirely self-service. The tool features a built-in design editor for uploading logos and artwork, a realistic preview of the finished product, and transparent pricing with instant checkout — no quote requests, no sales calls, and no PDF proofing cycle.

Most customers complete the design and ordering process in under 10 minutes.

Key Capabilities

Full in-house production — Proprietary digital printing, lamination, die-cutting, and label application at the Elberfeld, Indiana facility

— Proprietary digital printing, lamination, die-cutting, and label application at the Elberfeld, Indiana facility 1-week turnaround — Pressure Sensitive label orders, from approved design to shipped product

— Pressure Sensitive label orders, from approved design to shipped product 60-unit minimum — Among the lowest in the industry for custom-printed 5-gallon buckets

— Among the lowest in the industry for custom-printed 5-gallon buckets Self-service design tool — Upload artwork, preview your bucket, and order online in minutes

— Upload artwork, preview your bucket, and order online in minutes Turnkey option — Label application service ($0.50/unit) means branded buckets arrive ready to use

— Label application service ($0.50/unit) means branded buckets arrive ready to use Heat Transfer available — Permanent, seamless label bonding for high-volume orders (792-unit minimum, 3-4 week turnaround)

By the Numbers

300+ packaging SKUs across buckets, containers, bottles, cups, lids, and shipping supplies

across buckets, containers, bottles, cups, lids, and shipping supplies 4.9 stars rating from 25,000+ customers

from 25,000+ customers Serving businesses nationwide since 2016 — from one-person startups to national brands

Customers can now design and order custom-branded 5-gallon buckets through ePackageSupply's online customization tool. For an inside look at the company's in-house printing facility — including video of the full production process — learn How ePackageSupply Prints Custom Buckets In-House.

About ePackageSupply

ePackageSupply is a majority veteran-owned American packaging company distributed from Elberfeld, Indiana. Since 2016, the company has served thousands of businesses nationwide with BPA-free, FDA-compliant buckets, containers, bottles, lids, and custom packaging solutions. With over 300 SKUs, a 4.9-star customer rating, industry-low minimums, and full in-house label printing capabilities, ePackageSupply is on a mission to make professional packaging accessible to businesses of every size.

Learn more at epackagesupply.com.

Media Contact

Courtney Machulak

ePackageSupply

[email protected]

1-888-631-0888

ePackageSupply.com

SOURCE ePackageSupply