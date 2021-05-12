ePallet Announces Partnership with National Healthy Lifestyles Brand Yo Mama's Foods

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yo Mama's Foods - a Florida-based startup that is making waves in the food industry - is launching on ePallet, a wholesale online marketplace that allows businesses to purchase by the pallet.

Yo Mama's pasta sauces have become the #1 best seller on Amazon, but the growth and rave for Yo Mama's Foods did not end there. One of the fastest growing online wholesale companies in the U.S, ePallet, has welcomed Yo Mama's to their site.

"This partnership with ePallet could not have come at a better time," said Cody Streger, Operations Manager at Yo Mama's Foods. With premium grocery product demand at an all-time high, ePallet's artificial intelligence-driven platform allows businesses to buy direct in full or mixed pallet quantities. ePallet's business model allows buyers to purchase quality grocery items, like Yo Mama's Foods, at a simple and transparent cost.

Partnering with ePallet not only benefits retailers purchasing products but also the end consumer. "Having the ability to ship full pallets allows us to keep our shipping costs low," said Streger. ePallet has helped simplify Yo Mama's Foods' logistical hassles by providing an all-in-one service. Yo Mama's just needs to have the inventory, and ePallet handles the logistics and deliveries.

Today, Yo Mama's culinary team crafts all-natural pasta sauces, salad dressings and condiments that use the simplest, most natural ingredients. The result: decadent offerings that stir up our fondest food memories from home - without a list of harmful ingredients. With heirloom recipes from team Mamas, the brand has reached national success by focusing on what customers want: simple and healthy ingredients and incredible flavors. Teaming up with ePallet has given Yo Mama's Foods a partner who can help promote the brand while providing control and visibility.

Launching on E-Pallet's website are all of Mama's products including Yo Mama's Tomato Basil, Marinara Magnifica, Burgundy Wine, Spicy Marinara, Rose Wine, Chianti Wine, and Vodka pasta sauce. Each premium gourmet pasta sauce uses vine-ripened, non-GMO tomatoes, premium olive oil, fresh onions, fresh garlic, and fresh basil. All are low sodium, no sugar added, and gluten-free and follow Keto, Paleo, Whole 30, Low Glycemic, and Low Carb diets.

Yo Mama's is on a mission to bring the world back to the table through healthy and delicious foods. If it's not an ingredient your mom has in her kitchen, it doesn't go into our products - no gums, fillers, preservatives, and artificial colors. Since our start on Mother's Day 2017, we have grown to over 6,000 retail stores nationwide, focusing on three major categories in the fast-moving consumables bucket of health foods. The Yo Mama's team crafts delicious and healthy pasta sauces, salad dressings, and condiments. "All are welcome, so dig in." For more information, visit www.yomamasfoods.com.

Established in 2017 and based in Los Angeles, CA, ePallet is a technology and logistics company that makes it easy and efficient to buy and sell wholesale food, grocery, and related consumer products by the pallet. The company serves retailers, manufacturers, food service companies, institutions, and vendors in the lower 48 states and Canada and is expanding into Mexico, helping businesses and organizations secure their supply chain from a broader range of sources. To learn more and to sign up for ePallet, visit www.ePallet.com.

