ePallet Goes Back to School, Advocates for Cost-Effective Solutions to Reduce Childhood Obesity in the Classroom

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ePallet, the nation's leading wholesale food and grocery products online marketplace, has identified a need to help school districts alleviate costs, reduce childhood obesity, and provide healthful meal solutions to students nationwide. These key topics, which affect the health and welfare of school-age children, will be addressed by ePallet and school nutrition professionals at the School Nutrition Association (SNA) Virtual Annual National Conference 2021, taking place July 12-15.

"There's an immediate need to improve the quality of what students in grades K-12 are eating in school every day. At ePallet, we recognize that districts get caught between making budget cuts and serving up high-fat, sodium-laden, calorie-filled food versus ordering nourishing, nutrient-dense, healthy food, which actually can cost less through ePallet's portfolio of services," says James Kwon, ePallet Co-founder and CEO.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, childhood obesity rates in the United States are rising and affect approximately 14.4 million children across the country. The USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) points blame on the National Lunch School Program, indicating that stakeholders, including teachers, parents, and students, want more health and wellness options at school.

Kwon, who is alarmed by the obesity statistic, adds, "The overfed and undernourished adolescents and youth in this country are at risk for poor health. During the SNA conference, our goal is to meet with key decision-makers and be a part of the conversation to help be a solution for better nutrition in the classroom."

ePallet Goes Back to School

ePallet currently works with many school districts across the country and provides both public and private institutions with its artificial intelligence (AI)-driven, web-based platform. By providing direct access, school nutrition professionals can order food more efficiently and cost-effectively, specifically in full-pallet increments.

"We chose ePallet because of the way ePallet modernizes the way we buy," said Peter Bratton, Director of Food Service for the Toms River, New Jersey, School District. "Through ePallet, the platform allows for a much more convenient way for us to offer healthier options for our students. In addition, we're able to order food from well-respected brands in the natural and organic foods industry while saving costs."

ePallet's business model allows a district to purchase affordable, quality food, grocery, and foodservice products from a wide range of trusted global and local brands, with no hidden costs.

According to Kwon, "We offer a turnkey solution for school nutrition professionals, which allows more selection and more time in menu planning and meeting student needs. In addition, school districts can rely on us because we already have relationships in place with nearly 1,700 natural and organic products, including more than 3,000 well-known brands, that offer better-for-you ingredients."

About ePallet

Established in 2017 and based in Los Angeles, California, ePallet is a technology and logistics company that makes it easy and efficient to buy and sell wholesale food, grocery, and related consumer products by the pallet. The company serves retailers, manufacturers, food service companies, institutions, and vendors in the lower 48 states and Canada and is expanding into Mexico, helping businesses and organizations secure their supply chain from a wider range of sources.

About School Nutrition Association

The School Nutrition Association (SNA) is a national, nonprofit professional organization representing 50,000 school nutrition professionals across the country. Founded in 1946, SNA and its members are dedicated to making healthy school meals and nutrition education available to all students. For more information on school meals, visit www.SchoolNutrition.org/SchoolMeals.

About ANC

SNA's Virtual Annual National Conference (ANC) will be the "School Nutrition Event of the Year," with top-tier keynote speakers, a diverse offering of education featuring the hottest topics in school nutrition and pre-conference sessions, a full-scale virtual exhibit hall with the opportunity to watch culinary and product demonstrations as well as chat and book meetings with exhibitors and networking events. ANC will take place over four days, Monday (pre-conference sessions and exhibit hall) through Thursday, July 12-15, 2021.

