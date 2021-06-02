ePallet, the Leading Wholesale Grocery Online Marketplace, Announces New Hires for Regional Sales Teams

LOS ANGELES, Jun 02, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ePallet, the nation's leading wholesale consumable online marketplace, has hired two new experienced food business professionals to lead the company's regional sales teams.

Utilizing its proprietary, artificial intelligence (AI)-driven, web-based platform, ePallet is disrupting the traditional wholesale business model by providing customers with user-friendly, direct access to a more efficient and cost-effective way to buy and sell food and consumables in full-pallet increments. ePallet provides its customers with a wide selection of natural, organic, specialty and conventional food, beverages and other consumer products, with no hidden costs.

"We've experienced significant growth as a wholesale platform for buying at affordable prices with no hidden fees in pallet quantities," said ePallet CEO James Kwon. "As such, we are pleased to add these food industry professionals to our team as we continue to focus on giving the best service and prices to our food service and retail customers."

Joining the team as new regional vice president of sales for the eastern United States is Janette Carpentier. Based in New Jersey, Janette is a former northeast region senior director of business development with leading global food service company ISS. In that role, she excelled at developing key account relationships. Prior to that, Carpentier worked at US Foods on new business opportunities and for national food service companies, including Aramark and The Compass Group, driving educational partnerships in the northeast.

Carpentier achieved President's Club at Aramark by exceeding targets by over 25% in excess of $16M. She also managed a sales and marketing team for Mid Atlantic Dairy Association. Janette has a Degree in Nutrition and a Master's Degree in Organization Management and Business and lives in New Jersey with her husband Brian and daughter Meghan.

In addition, ePallet is pleased to welcome Patrick J. Renzi, a California food industry veteran with more than 35 years experience. Renzi joined ePallet as the Regional Vice President of Sales for the western United States. He formerly held the role of national sales director in the education sector of Acosta Sales & Marketing, a national food service company, where his former team delivered over $18 million in revenue per year.

Renzi has worked as the food service director at various southern California school districts, most recently Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District, where he oversaw 17 school sites, supervised 75 employees, with a daily breakfast and lunch participation of 4,400.

He also worked as the senior manager of dining and procurement services at the California Institute of Technology/Jet Propulsion Lab, Pasadena, CA, where he oversaw and managed Caltech's student and staff dining program plus five other retail food service operations -- a $4M dining services purchasing department.

During his career, Renzi has successfully maintained and increased established sales to colleges, universities, healthcare, restaurants, school districts, and hotels in Southern California. Renzi holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in business management from the University of Phoenix as well as several certifications including School Nutrition Association's School Certification and Experior/Premier Food Safety's Certified Professional Food Manager. He is currently living in Long Beach, CA, with his wife, Jennie.

"We've experienced significant growth as a wholesale platform for buying at affordable prices with no hidden fees in pallet quantities," said ePallet CEO James Kwon. "As such, we are pleased to add these food industry professionals to our team as we continue to focus on giving the best service and prices to our food service and retail customers."

About ePallet

Established in 2017 and based in Los Angeles, CA, ePallet is a technology and logistics company that makes it easy and efficient to buy and sell wholesale food, grocery and related consumer products by the pallet. The company serves retailers, manufacturers, foodservice companies, institutions and vendors in the lower 48 states and Canada and is expanding into Mexico, helping businesses and organizations secure their supply chain from a wider range of sources.

To learn more, and to sign up for ePallet, visit www.ePallet.com.

Contact

Media Relations Office: 833.372.5538, [email protected]

Steven Hoffman, Compass Natural, 303.807.1042, [email protected]

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE ePallet