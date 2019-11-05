EPAM Acquires NAYA Technologies, An Israeli And US-Based Consultancy Specializing In Complex Cloud Migration And Data Management Services

NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, today announced its acquisition of NAYA Technologies, headquartered in Israel, and its US subsidiary, NAYA Tech, located in San Jose, CA. With NAYA's big data, software development and cloud migration expertise, this acquisition complements EPAM's technology consulting practice and further enhances its strong capabilities in data management and cloud services.

With the addition of NAYA Tech, EPAM also acquires migVisor, an automated database migration assessment tool for heterogeneous and lift-and-shift cloud migrations. As one of the only database migration assessment tools on the market that is actively promoted by major cloud providers, migVisor enables a full range of cloud engagements and speeds time-to-value for clients looking to move faster toward cloud-native solutions.

"We look forward to incorporating NAYA's big data expertise and the migVisor tool into our already successful and fast-growing cloud and data practices," said Max Bogretsov, SVP, Technology Solutions, EPAM. "With the increasing pressures of digitalization, the majority of our clients are migrating to the cloud for greater agility, security and scalablity. By providing integrated data consulting, delivery and automation capabilities, EPAM's true end-to-end services will enable our customers to seamlessly transition and optimize their enterprise platforms on the cloud to achieve these benefits."

In addition to cloud migration, NAYA focuses on data platform architecture design and database implementation for its global clients. NAYA also provides training services from business intelligence to software engineering for customer in-house teams looking to independently build, operate and optimize their cloud solutions.

"NAYA has successfully helped organizations accelerate the adoption of cloud-native database technologies," said Yoni Okun, CEO of NAYA Technologies, and Yair Rozilio, CEO of NAYA Tech. "This experience combined with EPAM's scale and optimized delivery organization will enable us to offer our global customers a broader scope of consulting, engineering and implementation services. We look forward to joining EPAM and bringing our expertise and innovation to our shared clients."

