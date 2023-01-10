EPAM and LiveWire Win Acquia Engage Award

The winning project expands on LiveWire's vision of pioneering the future of motorcycling and beyond. The game-changing website improves the customer journey, from the initial information-gathering stages all the way to applying for credit, placing a deposit and completing a purchase that ships directly to their driveway. As a founding member of the MACH Alliance and leader in composable and headless technologies, EPAM empowered LiveWire's digital content management by leveraging a robust enterprise DXP—Drupal on the Acquia platform—that resulted in an interactive multimedia experience alongside compelling content that both educates and excites prospective customers.

"Through our partnership with EPAM, we've evolved our website beyond initial expectations," said Dylan O'Mahony, Director of Digital Product at LiveWire. "EPAM has been an intrinsic partner on this journey as we brought together innovative digital technologies to transform the future of motorcycling by means of design, software and customer experience."

This year's competition attracted a record 120 entries. Each submission was presented to a panel of respected digital experts, who evaluated them on functionality, integration, performance, user experience and other criteria.

"Showcasing the most impressive digital experiences, across industries and geographies, is a highlight of Acquia Engage," said Mike Sullivan, CEO of Acquia. "Each customer's story demonstrates the impact that creatively designed and thoroughly executed digital experiences can have on customer engagement and organizational performance."

Learn more about EPAM's partnership with Acquia here: www.epam.com/about/who-we-are/partners/acquia

ABOUT EPAM SYSTEMS

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its advanced software engineering heritage to become the foremost global digital transformation services provider – leading the industry in digital and physical product development and digital platform engineering services. Through its innovative strategy; integrated advisory, consulting, and design capabilities; and unique 'Engineering DNA,' EPAM's globally deployed hybrid teams help make the future real for clients and communities around the world by powering better enterprise, education and health platforms that connect people, optimize experiences, and improve people's lives. In 2021, EPAM was added to the S&P 500 and included among the list of Forbes Global 2000 companies.

Selected by Newsweek as a 2021 and 2022 Most Loved Workplace, EPAM's global multi-disciplinary teams serve customers in more than 50 countries across six continents. As a recognized leader, EPAM is listed among the top 15 companies in Information Technology Services on the Fortune 1000 and ranked four times as the top IT services company on Fortune's 100 Fastest Growing Companies list. EPAM is also listed among Ad Age's top 25 World's Largest Agency Companies for three consecutive years, and Consulting Magazine named EPAM Continuum a top 20 Fastest Growing Firm.

Learn more at www.epam.com and follow EPAM on Twitter and LinkedIn.

