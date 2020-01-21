EPAM Continuum Debuts First-Ever NXT Report On 20 Trends Shaping 2020

With the start of a new decade, competition has never been greater for businesses that need to adapt to cultural, political and technological dynamics. The NXT trends report takes a close look at how rapid change and uncertainty across various sectors will shape the future, providing insight to help companies better understand how these complex developments will impact business.

"What's unique about the trends identified in the NXT report is they provide us a view into how core human needs and evolving business practices are driving new social behaviors and cultural attitudes," said Chris Michaud, VP, EPAM Continuum. "When working with our clients, insights around these trends help us reframe future business opportunities in response to our fast-paced world."

Read the 20 Trends Shaping 2020 Report. To learn more about EPAM Continuum's integrated business, technology and experience consulting practice, visit www.epam.com/epam-continuum.

