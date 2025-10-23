EPAM Launches AI/Run™.Transform to Accelerate AI-Native Transformation for the Enterprise

The comprehensive AI/Run.Transform Playbook defines EPAM's next-gen AI Services model — a purpose-built strategy that brings together AI-native delivery, strategic consulting and advisory teams, established technical expertise, operational excellence and partner ecosystem technologies.

Unlike traditional consulting or fragmented technology deployments, EPAM's AI/Run.Transform integrates .Blueprints, .Talent and .Tools into a single, proven and repeatable playbook that combines 1) AI Business Innovation transformation at scale, and 2) AI Engineering Transformation throughout the entire product development lifecycle. It is powered by proven proprietary AI enablement blueprints that orchestrate multidisciplinary AI-native talent, augmented with agentic capabilities, AI automation and new services and commercial offerings, to ensure adoption-at-scale and to maximize and hedge AI ROI.

"EPAM's AI/Run.Transform Playbook represents a proven roadmap for enterprises' model redesign with AI: an AI consulting model engineered to integrate advisory insight with technical precision, enabling organizations to realize the full spectrum of AI's potential," said Nir Kaldero, Chief Data & AI Strategist at EPAM. "True transformation demands both leadership vision and technology execution. This Playbook enables our clients to recode their strategies, accelerate digital innovation and sustain competitive advantage."

In practice, the AI/Run.Transform Playbook leverages a set of methodologies, blueprints, tools and accelerators to guide and ensure that our clients' AI adoption-at-scale is both meaningful and purposeful, generating AI-native revenue faster than traditional revenue streams. It includes:

AI/Run .Blueprints that leverage modular "Meet You Where You Are" frameworks and methodologies,

that leverage modular "Meet You Where You Are" frameworks and methodologies, AI/Run .Talent bringing together critical thinking, industry expertise and agentic capabilities to shape AI-native delivery teams, and

bringing together critical thinking, industry expertise and agentic capabilities to shape AI-native delivery teams, and AI/Run.Tools, a collection of proprietary, agentic-powered platforms and leading technology partner ecosystems to accelerate delivery and provide bespoke solutions for our clients.

"Our goal is to help technology and product organizations become truly AI-native by pairing fit-for-purpose tools with hands-on enablement and repeatable scaffolding to change how they build and ship software," said Dmitry Tovpeko, VP, AI-Native Engineering at EPAM. "By embedding agentic workflows into the SDLC, we meet teams where they are, while standardizing critical elements like context, workflows-as-code and performance measurement to drive consistent, scalable results."

EPAM's approach to AI-native adoption is designed to address a critical industry need: aligning technical and business strategies to equip organizations to fully realize the transformation potential of AI. According to Forrester, a research and advisory firm, "Alignment between the technical and business aspects of AI is a prerequisite to an AI strategy to ensure business readiness to use, manage, and scale toward an AI-enabled organization," excerpt from Launch Your AI Strategy from Vision to Execution, published on April 9, 2025.

This new, forward-thinking approach to AI-native enterprise adoption is pushing us to evolve our offerings within our industry, reimagine our engagement and commercial models with our clients and sets the foundation for the talent needs that will be vital in the upcoming years. EPAM is committed to redefining how enterprises innovate, operate and outpace their competitors in the AI era.

Discover how EPAM's AI/Run ™.Transform can accelerate your enterprise's AI transformation, visit www.epam.com/services/artificial-intelligence .

