EPAM Named a Leader in Three IDC MarketScape Reports

NEWTOWN, Pa., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Customer Experience (CX) is at the core of an enterprise business customer relationship. To stay at the top of an increasingly competitive environment, it's imperative to understand what people want, need, and value and translate that into products and services in today's digital world. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, today announced it has been named a Leader in three IDC MarketScape reports:



IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Experience Build Services 2023-2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49988323, December 2023 )

) IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Experience Design Services 2023-2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49988123, December 2023 )

) And IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Software Engineering Services 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US51330523, November 2023 )

"We are proud to be recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScapes for Software Engineering Services, Experience Build Services and Experience Design Services," said Kevin Labick, SVP, Head of Digital Engagement Practice at EPAM. "We believe it's a testament to EPAM's proven ability to deliver best-in-class strategy, experience and technology solutions that drive measurable business value."

Drive Greater Customer Engagement with Experience Design Services.

EPAM Continuum, the integrated strategy, technology and experience consulting practice of EPAM, was named a top 20 Fastest Growing Firm by Consulting Magazine. Key focus areas include Customer and Business Research, CX Strategy, Experience Design and Design Operations. Experience Build Services Helps Break Silos, Outpace Competitors and Deliver Growth.

EPAM understands the importance of technology and process change when creating new experiences and has a track record of driving successful organizational and technology change among its clients. The Future of Business is made possible by Modern Software Engineering Services.

EPAM brings more than 30 years of expertise in architecture, development, continuous testing, DevOps, cloud, data and security — augmented by industry focus and agile transformation — to build best-of-breed software for exceptional customer experiences.

The IDC MarketScape for Experience Design Services noted, "EPAM is a potentially a good choice for organizations that want a partner combining experience design and platform implementation services with software, product engineering and IT professional services." The same report also noted, "EPAM reference clients commended the firm most highly in experience design were value for money, value creation, and design excellence."

To learn more about why EPAM was recognized in customer experience, visit www.epam.com/services/customer-experience.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its advanced software engineering heritage to become the foremost global digital transformation services provider – leading the industry in digital and physical product development and digital platform engineering services. Through its innovative strategy; integrated advisory, consulting, and design capabilities; and unique 'Engineering DNA,' EPAM's globally deployed hybrid teams help make the future real for clients and communities around the world by powering better enterprise, education and health platforms that connect people, optimize experiences, and improve people's lives. In 2021, EPAM was added to the S&P 500 and included among the list of Forbes Global 2000 companies.

Selected by Newsweek as a 2021, 2022 and 2023 Most Loved Workplace, EPAM's global multidisciplinary teams serve customers in more than 50 countries across six continents. As a recognized leader, EPAM is listed among the top 15 companies in Information Technology Services on the Fortune 1000 and ranked four times as the top IT services company on Fortune's 100 Fastest Growing Companies list. EPAM is also listed among Ad Age's top 25 World's Largest Agency Companies for three consecutive years, and Consulting Magazine named EPAM Continuum a top 20 Fastest Growing Firm.

Learn more at www.epam.com and follow EPAM on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes estimates and statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our estimates and forward-looking statements are mainly based on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our business and operations. These statements may include words such as "may," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions. Those future events and trends may relate to, among other things, developments relating to the war in Ukraine, political and civil unrest or military action in the geographies where we conduct business and operate, developments relating to COVID-19, and the effect that they may have on our revenues, operations, access to capital, profitability and customer demand. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions, the risk factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the factors discussed in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, particularly under the headings "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made based on information currently available to us. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

