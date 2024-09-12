EPAM Recognized for Best-In-Class AI Initiatives by Brandon Hall Group at the 2024 Human Capital Management Excellence Awards

"We're honored to be recognized by Brandon Hall for building effective AI-powered learning programs that help people enhance their knowledge of AI applications and continuously upskill in a dynamic business environment," said Aleksey Didik, Senior Director, Technology Consulting at EPAM. "Our teams' knowledge and expertise are the keys to our success. As we continue to expand our end-to-end AI capabilities and make the future real, we look forward to further helping our clients accelerate productivity, automate operations and unlock new business models with AI."

EPAM won three gold awards in the following categories:

Best Use of AI for Learning. By integrating generative AI into educational courses, EPAM created a more efficient, customized and scalable approach to learning for employees. The AI-powered personalized learning platform improves engagement with tailored content and instant feedback upon task completion to support individual growth trajectories.

By integrating generative AI into educational courses, EPAM created a more efficient, customized and scalable approach to learning for employees. The AI-powered personalized learning platform improves engagement with tailored content and instant feedback upon task completion to support individual growth trajectories. Best Competencies and Skill Development. EPAM's Engineering Excellence (EngX™) Program helps establish a robust engineering culture across the organization by providing engineers with up-to-date training and resources to stay competitive, improve productivity and enhance value delivery to clients. The program resulted in a 23% increase in skills among engineers, 18% reduction in code review and rework time and a 500% return on investment in one year.

EPAM's Engineering Excellence (EngX™) Program helps establish a robust engineering culture across the organization by providing engineers with up-to-date training and resources to stay competitive, improve productivity and enhance value delivery to clients. The program resulted in a 23% increase in skills among engineers, 18% reduction in code review and rework time and a 500% return on investment in one year. Best Learning Program Supporting a Change Transformation Business Strategy. To embody an AI-ready organization and support business transformation, EPAM created a global AI education initiative to nurture employees' AI knowledge, aligning with current trends and addressing the dynamic demands of clients. The program covers topics such as AI fundamentals, applications and ethics.

EPAM also achieved a silver award for Best Learning Team, recognizing its in-house language learning solutions team. This cross-cultural team supports language assessments and training to help IT professionals become confident communicators and utilize English as the language underpinning communication with AI.

Recognized with a bronze award for Best Learning Experience Platform (LXP) Implementation, EPAM's Learn LXP leverages AI to offer an adaptive learning catalog curated according to individual learning patterns, interests and overall skills growth to meet industry demand.

"With more than 52,650 EPAMers across 55+ countries and regions, we needed to create easily accessible solutions and services for accelerating skills development and driving added value for clients," said Irina Kureichyk, Senior Director, Talent Development at EPAM. "We're delighted by the success of our commitment to fostering an education and engineering culture."

"Excellence Award winners are shown to be organizations that truly value their employees and invest in them through their human capital management programs. These HCM programs have been validated as best in class for business value and the impact on the employees themselves," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, HCM Excellence Award® program leader.

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based on these criteria: alignment to business need; program design, functionality and delivery; integration, user experience and innovation; and overall measurable benefits.

To see how EPAM can revolutionize the future of your business with the power of AI, visit www.epam.com/services/artificial-intelligence.

Learn more about EPAM's talent enablement and transformation services at www.epam.com/services/strategy/talent-enablement.

See the full list of winners at excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/.

