EPAM Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019

NEWTOWN, Pa., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, today announced results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

"We are pleased to report another strong year with industry-leading organic growth, enabled by ongoing investments across our people, platforms and geographies and further enhanced by our strategic acquisitions," said Arkadiy Dobkin, CEO & President, EPAM. "We remain confident in our ability to provide highly relevant, adaptive services that help our customers succeed in an increasingly competitive and disruptive environment."

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights

Revenues increased to $632.8 million , a year-over-year increase of $127.8 million , or 25.3%, and on a constant currency basis, revenues were up 24.8% over the corresponding period last year;

, a year-over-year increase of , or 25.3%, and on a constant currency basis, revenues were up 24.8% over the corresponding period last year; GAAP income from operations was $84.7 million , an increase of $6.5 million , or 8.3%, compared to $78.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018;

, an increase of , or 8.3%, compared to in the fourth quarter of 2018; Non-GAAP income from operations was $107.6 million , an increase of $14.6 million , or 15.7%, compared to $93.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018;

, an increase of , or 15.7%, compared to in the fourth quarter of 2018; Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") on a GAAP basis was $1.29 , compared to $1.05 in the fourth quarter of 2018; and

, compared to in the fourth quarter of 2018; and Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $1.51 , an increase of $0.24 , or 18.9%, compared to $1.27 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Full Year 2019 Highlights

Revenues increased to $2.29 billion , a year-over-year increase of $450.9 million , or 24.5%, and on a constant currency basis, revenues were up 25.8% year-over-year;

, a year-over-year increase of , or 24.5%, and on a constant currency basis, revenues were up 25.8% year-over-year; GAAP income from operations was $302.9 million , an increase of $57.1 million , or 23.2%, compared to $245.8 million in 2018;

, an increase of , or 23.2%, compared to in 2018; Non-GAAP income from operations was $389.2 million , an increase of $74.0 million , or 23.5%, compared to $315.1 million in 2018;

, an increase of , or 23.5%, compared to in 2018; Diluted EPS on a GAAP basis was $4.53 , compared to $4.24 in 2018; and

, compared to in 2018; and Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $5.42 , an increase of $1.04 , or 23.7%, compared to $4.38 in 2018.

Cash Flow and Other Metrics

Cash provided by operating activities was $124.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase from $123.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018; and was $287.5 million in 2019, a decrease from $292.2 million in 2018;

in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase from in the fourth quarter of 2018; and was in 2019, a decrease from in 2018; Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $937.7 million as of December 31, 2019 , an increase of $166.0 million , or 21.5%, from $771.7 million as of December 31, 2018 ; and

as of , an increase of , or 21.5%, from as of ; and Total headcount was approximately 36,700 as of December 31, 2019 . Included in this number was approximately 32,600 delivery professionals, an increase of 21.7% from December 31, 2018 .

2020 Outlook − Full Year and First Quarter

Full Year

The Company expects revenue growth for 2020 to exceed 22% on both a GAAP and constant currency basis;

The Company expects GAAP income from operations to be in the range of 13% to 14% of revenues and non-GAAP income from operations to be in the range of 16% to 17% of revenues;

The Company expects its GAAP effective tax rate to be approximately 14% and its non-GAAP effective tax rate to be approximately 23%; and

The Company expects GAAP diluted EPS to be at least $5.56 for the full year, and non-GAAP diluted EPS to be at least $6.30 for the full year. The Company expects weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the year of 58.8 million.

First Quarter

The Company expects revenues to be at least $642 million for the first quarter, reflecting a year-over-year growth rate of at least 23% on both a GAAP and constant currency basis;

for the first quarter, reflecting a year-over-year growth rate of at least 23% on both a GAAP and constant currency basis; The Company expects GAAP income from operations to be in the range of 12% to 13% of revenues and non-GAAP income from operations to be in the range of 15% to 16% of revenues;

The Company expects its GAAP effective tax rate to be approximately 5% and its non-GAAP effective tax rate to be approximately 23%; and

The Company expects GAAP diluted EPS to be at least $1.27 for the quarter, and non-GAAP diluted EPS to be at least $1.36 for the quarter. The Company expects weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the quarter of 58.3 million.

Conference Call Information

EPAM will host a conference call to discuss results on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time. The live conference call will be available by dialing +1 (877) 407-0784 or +1 (201) 689-8560 (outside of the U.S.). A webcast of the conference call can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.epam.com. A replay will be available approximately one hour after the call by dialing +1 (844) 512-2921 or +1 (412) 317-6671 (outside of the U.S.) and entering the conference ID 13697861. The replay will be available until March 5, 2020.

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes. EPAM's global teams serve customers in more than 30 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. As a recognized market leader in multiple categories among top global independent research agencies, EPAM was one of only four technology companies to appear on Forbes 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies list every year of publication since 2013 and was the only IT services company featured on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list of 2019. Learn more at www.epam.com and follow EPAM on Twitter @EPAMSYSTEMS and LinkedIn .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EPAM supplements results reported in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles, referred to as GAAP, with non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in EPAM's business and uses the measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicate internally and externally, for managing EPAM's business and evaluating its performance. Management also believes these measures help investors compare EPAM's operating performance with its results in prior periods. EPAM anticipates that it will continue to report both GAAP and certain non-GAAP financial measures in its financial results, including non-GAAP results that exclude stock-based compensation expenses, acquisition-related costs, amortization of purchased intangible assets, goodwill impairment, certain other one-time charges and benefits, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, foreign exchange gains and losses, the impact of U.S. tax reform, excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation, and the related effect on income taxes of the pre-tax adjustments. Management also compares operating results on a basis of "constant currency," which is also a non-GAAP financial measure. This measure excludes the effect of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations by translating the current period revenues and expenses into U.S. dollars at the weighted average exchange rates of the prior period of comparison. Because EPAM's reported non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, these measures are not comparable to GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly described non-GAAP measures reported by other companies within EPAM's industry. Consequently, EPAM's non-GAAP financial measures should not be evaluated in isolation or supplant comparable GAAP measures, but rather, should be considered together with the information in EPAM's consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions and the factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

EPAM SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues $ 632,775



$ 504,931



$ 2,293,798



$ 1,842,912

Operating expenses:













Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and

amortization) 410,069



319,031



1,488,198



1,186,921

Selling, general and administrative expenses 124,999



97,447



457,433



373,587

Depreciation and amortization expense 12,962



10,183



45,317



36,640

Income from operations 84,745



78,270



302,850



245,764

Interest and other income, net 1,950



1,080



8,725



3,522

Foreign exchange (loss)/gain (1,898)



(582)



(12,049)



487

Income before provision for income taxes 84,797



78,768



299,526



249,773

Provision for income taxes 10,273



18,803



38,469



9,517

Net income $ 74,524



$ 59,965



$ 261,057



$ 240,256

Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax 10,846



(6,695)



6,295



(21,338)

Unrealized gain/(loss) on cash-flow hedging instruments, net

of tax 1,371



(472)



3,845



(2,553)

Comprehensive income $ 86,741



$ 52,798



$ 271,197



$ 216,365

















Net income per share:













Basic $ 1.35



$ 1.11



$ 4.77



$ 4.48

Diluted $ 1.29



$ 1.05



$ 4.53



$ 4.24

Shares used in calculation of net income per share:













Basic 55,062



54,031



54,719



53,623

Diluted 57,965



56,887



57,668



56,673



EPAM SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



As of

December 31,

2019

As of

December 31,

2018 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 936,552



$ 770,560

Trade receivables and contract assets, net of allowance of $2,920 and $1,557, respectively 497,716



402,337

Prepaid and other current assets 39,943



26,171

Total current assets 1,474,211



1,199,068

Property and equipment, net 165,259



102,646

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 238,991



—

Intangible assets, net 56,258



57,065

Goodwill 195,043



166,832

Deferred tax assets 75,013



69,983

Other noncurrent assets 39,433



16,208

Total assets $ 2,244,208



$ 1,611,802









Liabilities





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 7,831



$ 7,444

Accrued compensation and benefits expenses 230,035



177,594

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 82,476



50,253

Income taxes payable, current 9,064



27,538

Operating lease liabilities, current 57,542



—

Total current liabilities 386,948



262,829

Long-term debt 25,074



25,031

Income taxes payable, noncurrent 45,878



43,685

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 180,848



—

Other noncurrent liabilities 9,315



17,661

Total liabilities 648,063



349,206

Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity





Common stock, $0.001 par value; 160,000,000 authorized; 55,207,446 and 54,099,927 shares

issued, 55,187,711 and 54,080,192 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 55



54

Additional paid-in capital 607,051



544,700

Retained earnings 1,020,590



759,533

Treasury stock (177)



(177)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (31,374)



(41,514)

Total stockholders' equity 1,596,145



1,262,596

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,244,208



$ 1,611,802



EPAM SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except percent and per share amounts)

Reconciliation of revenue growth on a constant currency basis to revenue growth as reported under GAAP is presented in the table below:



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019

Year Ended

December 31, 2019 Revenue growth on a constant currency basis (1) 24.8 %

25.8 % Foreign exchange rates impact 0.5 %

(1.3) % Revenue growth as reported under GAAP 25.3 %

24.5 %



(1) Constant currency revenue results are calculated by translating current period revenues in local currency into U.S. dollars at the weighted average exchange rates of the comparable prior period.

Reconciliation of various income statement amounts from GAAP to non-GAAP for the three months and years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018:



Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

Year Ended December 31, 2019

GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)(2) $ 410,069



$ (9,739)



$ 400,330



$ 1,488,198



$ (37,580)



$ 1,450,618

Selling, general and administrative expenses(3) $ 124,999



$ (10,542)



$ 114,457



$ 457,433



$ (38,806)



$ 418,627

Income from operations(4) $ 84,745



$ 22,902



$ 107,647



$ 302,850



$ 86,300



$ 389,150

Operating margin 13.4 %

3.6 %

17.0 %

13.2 %

3.8 %

17.0 % Net income(5) $ 74,524



$ 12,731



$ 87,255



$ 261,057



$ 51,651



$ 312,708

Diluted earnings per share $ 1.29







$ 1.51



$ 4.53







$ 5.42





Three Months Ended December 31, 2018

Year Ended December 31, 2018

GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)(2) $ 319,031



$ (4,410)



$ 314,621



$ 1,186,921



$ (27,245)



$ 1,159,676

Selling, general and administrative expenses(3) $ 97,447



$ (8,081)



$ 89,366



$ 373,587



$ (33,998)



$ 339,589

Income from operations(4) $ 78,270



$ 14,792



$ 93,062



$ 245,764



$ 69,344



$ 315,108

Operating margin 15.5 %

2.9 %

18.4 %

13.3 %

3.8 %

17.1 % Net income(5) $ 59,965



$ 12,359



$ 72,324



$ 240,256



$ 7,754



$ 248,010

Diluted earnings per share $ 1.05







$ 1.27



$ 4.24







$ 4.38





Items (2) through (5) above are detailed in the table below with the specific cross-reference noted in the appropriate item.



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Stock-based compensation expenses $ 9,739



$ 4,410



$ 37,580



$ 27,245

Total adjustments to GAAP cost of revenues(2) 9,739



4,410



37,580



27,245

Stock-based compensation expenses 9,273



8,042



34,456



31,943

Other acquisition-related expenses 1,269



209



3,774



916

One-time charges —



(170)



576



1,139

Total adjustments to GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses(3) 10,542



8,081



38,806



33,998

Amortization of purchased intangible assets 2,621



2,301



9,914



8,101

Total adjustments to GAAP income from operations(4) 22,902



14,792



86,300



69,344

Change in fair value of contingent consideration included in Interest and other income, net 420



—



1,776



(900)

Foreign exchange loss/(gain) 1,898



582



12,049



(487)

Provision for income taxes:













Tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (4,586)



(1,855)



(20,089)



(12,862)

Net discrete charge/(benefit) related to U.S. tax reform —



13



—



(29,971)

Excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation (7,903)



(1,173)



(28,385)



(17,370)

Total adjustments to GAAP net income(5) $ 12,731



$ 12,359



$ 51,651



$ 7,754



EPAM SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliations of Guidance Non-GAAP Measures to Comparable GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

(In percent, except per share amounts)

The below guidance constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and is based on a number of assumptions that are subject to change and many of which are outside the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations depending on factors discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Reconciliation of projected revenue growth on a constant currency basis to projected revenue growth on a GAAP basis is presented in the table below:



First Quarter 2020

Full Year 2020 Revenue growth on a constant currency basis(6) 23 %

22 % Foreign exchange rates impact 0 %

0 % Revenue growth on a GAAP basis 23 %

22 %





(6) Constant currency revenue results are calculated by translating current period projected revenues in local currency into U.S. dollars at the weighted average exchange rates of the comparable prior period.

Reconciliation of projected GAAP to non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenues is presented in the table below:



First Quarter 2020

Full Year 2020 GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenues 12% to 13%

13% to 14% Stock-based compensation expenses 2.5 %

2.5 % Included in cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 1.2 %

1.2 % Included in selling, general and administrative expenses 1.3 %

1.3 % Other acquisition-related expenses 0.1 %

0.1 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 0.4 %

0.4 % Non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenues 15% to 16%

16% to 17%

Reconciliation of projected GAAP to non-GAAP effective tax rate is presented in the table below:



First Quarter 2020

Full Year 2020 GAAP effective tax rate (approximately) 5 %

14 % Tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments 4.6 %

3.4 % Excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation 13.4 %

5.6 % Non-GAAP effective tax rate (approximately) 23 %

23 %

Reconciliation of projected GAAP to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is presented in the table below:



First Quarter 2020

Full Year 2020 GAAP diluted earnings per share (at least) $ 1.27



$ 5.56

Stock-based compensation expenses 0.31



1.25

Included in cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 0.15



0.61

Included in selling, general and administrative expenses 0.16



0.64

Other acquisition-related expenses 0.02



0.07

Amortization of purchased intangible assets 0.05



0.19

Foreign exchange loss 0.05



0.15

Provision for income taxes:





Tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (0.09)



(0.35)

Excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation (0.25)



(0.57)

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (at least) $ 1.36



$ 6.30



