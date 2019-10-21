EPAM's Headless Commerce Accelerator for Sitecore Experience Commerce Is Now Open Source

NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, today announced that its Headless Commerce Accelerator for Sitecore Experience Commerce™ is now open source. Developed by EPAM, a Sitecore Platinum Partner, the custom accelerator is the first open source, headless solution of its kind that is designed as a reference implementation for the scalable B2C Sitecore Commerce ecosystem.

"Our strongest relationships and many successful client-centric innovations are created together with our partners, and our Headless Commerce Accelerator is a great example of this," said Valeri Makovik, Co-Head, Digital Engagement Practice, EPAM. "As one of the world's leading open source contributors, EPAM remains committed to the larger tech community and helping make technology more accessible to everyone."

Available on GitHub, the Headless Commerce Accelerator for Sitecore Experience Commerce provides a professionally branded, custom storefront UI that allows front-end JavaScript developers to quickly develop and adjust commerce website features independently from Sitecore back-end developers.

"EPAM's new Headless Commerce Accelerator is another example of our deepening partnership in the commerce space," said Wanda Cadigan, VP of commerce at Sitecore. "By releasing this asset as open source, the entire Sitecore ecosystem can benefit from their rich Sitecore Commerce experience and EPAM's continued commitment to innovation."

Over the last 12 years, EPAM's 750+ Sitecore professionals, including 13 Sitecore MVPs, have delivered large-scale, digital marketing solutions for some of the largest global enterprises. As one of Sitecore's elite Platinum Partners globally, EPAM has been recognized with nine Sitecore Experience Awards.

The Headless Commerce Accelerator for Sitecore Experience Commerce can be found at https://github.com/epam/sitecore-headless-commerce-accelerator. For more information about EPAM's Sitecore expertise, visit www.epam.com/sitecore. Learn more about Sitecore Experience Commerce at www.sitecore.com/products/sitecore-commerce.

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes. EPAM's global teams serve customers in over 25 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. EPAM is a recognized market leader in multiple categories among top global independent research agencies and was one of only four technology companies to appear on Forbes 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies list every year of publication since 2013. Learn more at http://www.epam.com/ and follow us on Twitter @EPAMSYSTEMS and LinkedIn .

About Sitecore

Sitecore delivers a digital experience platform that empowers the world's smartest brands to build lifelong relationships with their customers. A highly decorated industry leader, Sitecore is the only company bringing together content, commerce, and data into one connected platform that delivers more than 500,000 digital experiences every day. Leading companies including American Express, ASOS, Carnival Cruise Lines, Kimberly-Clark, L'Oréal, and Volvo Cars rely on Sitecore to provide more engaging, personalized experiences for their customers. Learn more at Sitecore.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions and the factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

SOURCE EPAM Systems, Inc.

