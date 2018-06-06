ePath Learning, Inc. Launches New Validated LMS Platform

ePath Learning nGage delivers a modern learning experience with a clean and intuitive user interface that's simple to configure and deploy. Multiple portals are available per client that can be custom branded for the audience they serve. nGage supports blended learning; therefore, live training sessions, web events and eLearning are easy to schedule, manage, and track. Role-based learning activities can be delivered with a choice of priority levels, or in learning paths to satisfy various certification requirements. nGage is available with an optional SCORM-based authoring tool that includes testing and assessment capabilities.

Designed to meet the needs of today's multi-generational workforce, nGage has easy navigation features and is mobile responsive for users on-the-go. Users can access their training activities from any smartphone or tablet. Administrators can also manage their LMS via a tablet without sacrificing functionality or visual appeal. Most important, nGage supports the unique software validation requirements defined by the FDA, including robust features such as electronic signatures, versioning, data security, and a fully documented SDLC. Audit reports are quickly retrievable, in human readable format, to support regulatory-focused audits and other compliance initiatives. nGage is backed by a knowledgeable support team that provides a high-touch customer experience that helps to alleviate the administrative struggles and technical burdens typically associated with delivering a complex, organization-wide compliance training program.

"I'm very excited to announce this newest addition to our portfolio of learning management technology services," stated Dudley Molina, President and CEO, ePath Learning, Inc. "Our team worked extremely hard to design and develop an LMS that supports the key criteria found in the Part 11 and GxP regulatory requirements; including features like automated content versioning and comprehensive audit trails. As ePath Learning nGage evolves, we'll continue to release features that provide an engaging learner experience and stress-free administrator experience for this highly regulated industry."

About ePath Learning:

ePath Learning develops innovative, world-class software applications that improve training and human performance for organizations. Its portfolio of corporate learning services includes cloud-based learning portals, managed services, and custom eLearning course development. For more information, call us today at 860-444-8090, or go online to www.ePathLearning.com. ePath Learning is a registered trademark and ePath Learning nGage is a trademark of ePath Learning, Inc.

