ePath Learning, Inc. to Unveil Validated Learning Management System at the BIO International Convention

The FDA imposes strict requirements for documenting and maintaining training records. Paper-based systems to deliver, manage, and track employee training are complex, and often wrought with human error. To minimize risk and complexity, companies are turning to learning management technology, validated for 21 CFR Part 11, to meet their compliance training needs.

ePath Learning nGage empowers organizations to minimize their business risk by streamlining compliance training processes, automating tracking and reporting, and simplifying audit procedures, all while confidently complying with FDA and GMP regulatory standards. ePath Learning's validated training solution is backed by a team of LMS industry veterans with extensive regulated industry experience.

"As highly regulated businesses face ever more stringent regulatory scrutiny, it's imperative that these organizations put systems in place that alleviate their compliance worries," stated Donna Lord, Vice President, Marketing and Product Management. "We developed nGage from the ground up to support the quality and validation requirements defined by the FDA including features such as electronic signature, versioning, data security, and a fully documented SDLC. nGage's streamlined design reduces the steps and time needed by organizations to achieve their training results. nGage empowers our clients to create the reports necessary to meet their internal audit demands, and we also support onsite vendor audits. We're really quite proud and excited to showcase ePath Learning nGage at the BIO International Convention on June 6, 2018."

About ePath Learning:

ePath Learning develops innovative, world-class software applications that improve training and human performance for organizations. Its portfolio of corporate learning services includes cloud-based learning portals, managed services, and custom eLearning course development. For more information, call us today at 860-444-8090, or go online to www.ePathLearning.com. ePath Learning is a registered trademark and ePath Learning nGage is a trademark of ePath Learning, Inc.

About BIO International Convention:

BIO International Convention takes place in Boston, June 4-7, to celebrate history-making innovation. This is the only event where attendees can access the global biotech and pharma community via partnering, attend 150 education sessions and network with 16,000+ attendees from 74 countries. Discover the next generation of cutting-edge products, therapies, and cures at events all week long at BIO 2018. Learn more at convention.bio.org.

Contact Information:

Susan Distasio

Marketing Manager

(860) 444-6989 x46

sdistasio@epathlearning.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epath-learning-inc-to-unveil-validated-learning-management-system-at-the-bio-international-convention-300643704.html

SOURCE ePath Learning, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.epathlearning.com

