ePath Learning to Celebrate 20 Years of Providing Training and Development Solutions

NEW LONDON, Conn., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ePath Learning, Inc., an industry leader in cloud-based learning management technology is celebrating its 20th anniversary on June 14, 2019. Over the past twenty years, ePath Learning has helped businesses of all sizes deliver and manage their employee, partner, stakeholder and customer training initiatives.

ePath Learning was founded in 1999 by Mr. Dudley Molina, President, CEO and eLearning industry veteran. Realizing the complexities, costs, and administrative burdens that come with delivering and managing scalable training initiatives across an enterprise, ePath Learning was one of the first to develop a web-based authoring tool and Learning Management System (LMS), long before the terms SaaS or cloud were recognized in the industry.

ePath Learning ASAP is the company's award-winning, flagship LMS. Widely available on the market today, ASAP is a robust, time-tested and feature rich LMS that appeals to a wide variety of industries. In 2018, ePath Learning launched the newest addition to their product portfolio, ePath Learning nGage™, a validated and FDA 21 CFR Part 11 compliant LMS platform developed to be an integral part of the quality system for regulated companies including life sciences, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturers. Focused on delivering end-to-end solutions, ePath Learning also offers off-the-shelf training content and custom course design and development services provided by their in-house Pro Services team.

"At ePath Learning we're proud of the progress we've made in this highly competitive industry," stated Dudley Molina. "As a pioneer in the software-as-a-service business model we've grown exponentially and profitably by focusing on exceptional service to our customers. From day one, we've operated under the idea that our success is dependent on the success of our customers in the use of our products and services. As I reflect on the past two decades, I can say that working with incredibly talented and dedicated employees, who share the desire to make our customers champions of training and performance in their organizations has been the greatest pleasure of all. I am grateful for our customers' trust in our technology and team to help them meet their learning and development goals." Molina went on to say, "To help us celebrate this auspicious occasion, I am proud to announce the launch of our new company logo as part of the ongoing evolution of ePath Learning's brand. I look forward to what the future holds with humble optimism and sincere gratitude to all who have contributed to reaching this milestone."

ePath Learning is changing the way people learn with world-class learning management technology and custom content solutions. Its corporate learning portfolio includes cloud-based learning portals, content libraries, and custom eLearning course development. For more information, contact us at 860-444-8090, or online at www.ePathLearning.com. ePath Learning, ePath Learning ASAP and ePath Learning nGage are registered trademarks or service marks of ePath Learning, Inc.

