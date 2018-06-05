EPAY Systems Delivers New WalTer S18 Slim Time Clock

EPAY Systems designed the S18 with the needs of customers in mind. Its slim powerful design means it is portable and reconfigurable - ideal for ever changing worksites. It goes where the work is.

"EPAY has always been focused on our customers' unique needs when it comes to time and attendance. And that is why we are proud to introduce the WalTer S18 time clock – a versatile and slim time clock that can fit everywhere and anywhere our customers need them to," shares CEO Frank Ruffolo.

With a secure local database and internal battery, the S18 can operate without Wi-Fi or power if needed – then once it is connected again all the data is uploaded to EPAY's time and attendance system to be accessed and reviewed by managers. Plus, with an optional locking wall mount or table stand it can fit into any work environment seamlessly.

The WalTerTM S18 Time Clock marks the advent of the next generation of time clock with its:

Facial Biometrics

RFID technology

Multiple languages

Durable construction

24/7 Free Customer Support

EPAY's HR software—particularly the time and labor management software—is targeted to medium and large businesses that manage an hourly, distributed workforce with workers that are hard to keep track of, frequently on the move and are often working in nontraditional work environments. Accurate time and attendance is critical to, but challenging for such businesses.

With the WalTerTM S18's vast capabilities EPAY Systems strives to solve time and attendance challenges for such businesses with cutting edge technology designed especially for them to reduce time theft and control labor costs. EPAYs dedication to customers is highlighted with free 24/7 support year-round. Keeping customers' time and attendance running smoothly will always be a top priority.

About EPAY Systems

EPAY Systems is the only complete HR solution designed just for employers with a distributed, hourly workforce. EPAY helps employers lower their labor costs and optimize their people—thanks to powerful analytics and unique workforce management tools—while lightening their HR workload via robust, end-to-end HR software. With a headquarters in Chicago, IL, the company has offices throughout the U.S., Canada, and India, serving170,000 worksites across North America and beyond. For more information, visit us at www.EPAYsystems.com or call 877-800-3729.

Press Contact:

Brittany Kovalcik

Director of Marketing

EPAY Systems Inc.

1 (773) 499-7520

bkovalcik@epaysystems.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epay-systems-delivers-new-walter-s18-slim-time-clock-300660339.html

SOURCE EPAY Systems

Related Links

http://www.EPAYsystems.com

