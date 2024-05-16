ePayPolicy Announces Integration with meshVI

The partnership brings faster, more secure online payments to mutual insurance customers while automating previously manual accounting tasks.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent insurance agents, wholesalers, MGAs, insurers and program administrators using meshVI can now take advantage of a new integrated partnership with leading insurance payments solution ePayPolicy, allowing for an even more convenient and secure way for insureds to pay premiums digitally.

"As the centralized platform for transportation insurance, integrating with ePayPolicy was a key strategic integration," said Tiana Schowe, the COO of meshVI. "Their simple and effective payment portal makes it easy for insurance payments to be processed directly from meshVI. One platform, one step, one simple solution."

With the new integration, users will now be able to automate and sync many administrative and accounting tasks that were previously done manually, streamlining many accounting and operations processes and eliminating duplicate data entry, among other things.

"Consumer demand for easy, paperless payments has been growing for decades, and our industry is now catching up to what's been standard practice in most other industries," said Mark Engels, CEO of ePayPolicy. "In the same way that modern solutions like meshVI just 'make sense,' we believe integrated digital payments also make sense, because it makes life easier for everyone involved, not just the insured."

The integration helps serve ePayPolicy's ultimate goal for customers of spending up receivables and binding business faster, while providing a more secure and delightful customer experience for agencies and their insureds. meshVI's simplified billing reports, paired with the ePayPolicy embedded solution, create a first-of-its-kind experience for users.

About meshVI

meshVI is the industry-leading solution for transportation insurance administration. Built by insurance professionals for the insurance industry, meshVI, streamlines data sharing between carriers and insurers, agencies and wholesalers. The solution saves thousands of hours and significantly reduces E & O by replacing manual processes with real-time access to current vehicle, policy, and client changes. Learn more: meshVI.com

About ePayPolicy

ePayPolicy offers easier payment tools, built just for insurance. ePayPolicy's products bring insurance payments up to speed for agencies, carriers, MGAs and PFCs, with secure online payment pages, automated check processing, payables reconciliation and more. ePayPolicy is built for integration with the insurance industry's most popular systems, and 8,000+ insurance companies trust ePayPolicy and their expert, live support team to handle their payments every day. Learn more: ePayPolicy.com

Media Contact:

Justin Jaksha

8443729300

[email protected]

SOURCE ePayPolicy