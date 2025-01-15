ePayPolicy Announces Quoting and Invoicing Tool for the Insurance Industry

Quotes and Invoices offers insurance companies a powerful and modern quoting tool, with built-in digital payments and connected premium financing.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ePayPolicy has released Quotes and Invoices as part of an ongoing series of updates to their insurance payments platform.

The traditional quoting and invoicing process often involves many parties, including brokers, carriers, and premium finance companies. While many insurance organizations use agency management systems for invoice generation, others operate out of multiple disconnected technology tools. Some companies utilize generic accounting services like Quickbooks just for invoicing, or send editable Word docs and PDFs.

"Countless agencies have done what most growing companies do - add piecemeal technology as the need arises," said Josh Peterson, CPO at ePayPolicy. "They often keep using those tools even when they know it's causing extra work, for lack of options."

Quotes and Invoices helps insurance companies lead insured payers from quote, to invoice, to online payment. When done efficiently, policies can bind faster, allowing agencies to spend more time on account servicing and new business development.

"We previously used the prefilled payment page," said Luke Roe of Roe Insurance "Now, we use Quotes & Invoices, because it has the option to set due dates and track open invoices."

"We've enjoyed the ease of use from the client's perspective. We send them one link, and they can choose to pay in full or finance in one place," added David Call, founder of Ryan Everet Insurance.

Quotes and Invoices integrates with Finance Connect, allowing eligible ePayPolicy customers to offer premium financing at checkout via a connection to their existing PFC partners.

"We're looking forward to when our premium finance partner will be integrated," Roe added. "That will be a big game changer for us."

Quotes and Invoices is now available for new and existing ePayPolicy customers.

Quotes and Invoices - Key Features:

Receive payment and bind policies faster with a quoting tool designed for insurance

Generate custom quotes via an intuitive interface right from the ePayPolicy Dashboard

Email delivery of quotes, with direct links to a payment page for fast payment acceptance and professional delivery

Add financing option, when applicable, with your existing PFC partners (more info)

Historical and searchable database of previously sent invoices

About ePayPolicy

ePayPolicy offers easier payment tools, built just for insurance. ePayPolicy's products bring insurance payments up to speed for agencies, carriers, MGAs and PFCs, with secure online payment pages, automated check processing, payables reconciliation and more. 7,500+ insurance companies trust ePayPolicy and their expert, live support team to handle their payments every day. Learn more: ePayPolicy.com

Media Contact:

Justin Jaksha

8443729300

[email protected]

SOURCE ePayPolicy