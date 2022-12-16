ePayPolicy Celebrates Positive Company Culture with Four Comparably Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ePayPolicy , the insurance industry's most popular payments platform, announced today four awards that highlight company culture and leadership. The recognition comes from the workplace site Comparably , where ePayPolicy was selected from tens of thousands of companies, winning awards for Best Company Culture , Best CEO , Best Company for Women and Best Company for Diversity .

Comparably Award 2022

Comparably Awards are derived from sentiment ratings anonymously provided by employees about their workplaces in multiple categories on Comparably.com during a 12-month period. Winners are then determined based on 20 core culture metrics, ranging from work-life balance and environment to compensation and career growth.

ePayPolicy joins other respected companies in the Small/Medium-sized category, such as Strava, Mixpanel and Route. This was ePayPolicy's first year to apply.

"We didn't set out to win vanity awards," said Allyson Hoffman, ePayPolicy's Direct of People Operations. "We wanted to hear directly from our people what they felt was working and what we could make better for them. Comparably gave us timely and specific insight, and we were honored that so much of it was so positive."

"The awards were an unexpected bonus," added Hoffman.

"Our mission is to delight our customers in the insurance industry," added CEO Mark Engels. "That's not possible if our employees don't feel valued, respected and heard in the workplace. I'm really proud of the work environment we've created and the company that we're building together."

ePayPolicy was previously honored this year as an Inc. 5000 award winner, as well as one of BuiltIn Austin's Best Places to Work.

Headquartered in Austin, TX, ePayPolicy is currently hiring for a number of positions. Learn more at epaypolicy.com/careers .

About ePayPolicy

Built by insurance professionals for the insurance industry, ePayPolicy is the fastest, easiest and most secure way to move money for insurance. ePayPolicy's products bring insurance payments up to speed for agencies, carriers, MGAs and PFCs, with secure online payment pages and automated check processing, with CheckMate. 6,000+ insurance companies trust ePayPolicy to handle their payments every day. Learn more: ePayPolicy.com

Media Contact:

Justin Jaksha

[email protected]

844-372-9300

SOURCE ePayPolicy