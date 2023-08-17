ePayPolicy ranked #1565 in 2023 Inc 5000

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine announced that ePayPolicy is No. 1565 on its annual Inc. 5000 list , one of the most well-known rankings of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

The ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. This was ePayPolicy's second year to apply, and second year to make the list.

Easier Payments, Built Just for Insurance

"We're honored to be recognized again as one of the fastest growing private companies," said CEO Mark Engels. "It's a testament to the value that our products bring to our customers, and the incredible team we have that works hard to build them."

ePayPolicy was built for the insurance industry and serves them exclusively. ePayPolicy's founders experienced the firsthand frustration of limited tech solutions and entrenched customer behaviors when it came to payments, leading to most payments still being handled in the form of paper checks.

The company started with secure, online payment pages branded to the insurance organization's business. Last year, they introduced CheckMate , an integrated lockbox solution for companies still dealing with a mix of online and check payments.

"Our customers continue to tell us what tools they need to keep making payments easier for them," said Engels. "It's a partnership that allows us to build the tools that agencies, managing general agents, brokers, carriers and premium finance companies are asking for specifically."

Already this year, ePayPolicy has announced Payables Connect - an integrated, automated payables solution as well as the upcoming release of Finance Connect , which will allow ePayPolicy's customers to add integrated premium financing, with their existing partners right at online checkout.

"At the end of the day, we want to make payments one of the easiest things our customers do," said Engels. "And we are as focused as ever on building the platform to make that a reality."

About ePayPolicy

ePayPolicy offers easier payment tools, built just for insurance. ePayPolicy's products bring insurance payments up to speed for agencies, carriers, MGAs and PFCs, with secure online payment pages, automated check processing, payables reconciliation and more. 6,500+ insurance companies trust ePayPolicy and their expert, live support team to handle their payments every day. Learn more: ePayPolicy.com

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2023 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2019 and 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

