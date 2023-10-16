ePayPolicy's Check Payments Solution - CheckMate - Passes 50,000 Insurance Check Payments Processed

News provided by

ePayPolicy

16 Oct, 2023, 08:47 ET

The insurance-centric lockbox integrates with Vertafore's AIM, Sagitta and MGA Systems, with more integrations in development.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CheckMate, ePayPolicy's latest product in their suite of payments tools for insurance, has now processed over 50,000 checks.

"Our company's founders came from insurance and felt the pains and inefficiencies associated with check payments," said CEO Mark Engels. "Their original mission was 'replace paper checks' for agency billing."

Continue Reading
CheckMate by ePayPolicy
CheckMate by ePayPolicy

But for many insurance companies, especially large agencies and carriers, check payments persist.

"We realized it wasn't as simple as 'replacing paper checks' with online payments," said Engels. "Some insurance companies can't flip that switch overnight, and we want to make those payments as easy and secure as possible for them."

With direct feedback from several Top-100 agencies, ePayPolicy launched CheckMate earlier this year.

Some large insurance organizations utilize a generic bank "lockbox" to offload the administration associated with check handling at the offices. But lockbox features, availability and pricing vary by state and bank, and many come with high and fluctuating fee schedules, long-term contracts and insufficient integration with insurance-specific accounting software.

"We could have had a lockbox at any point, but then it would just be a matter of them emailing us the information," said Vickie Harmon of Bailey Special Risks. "We'd still have to spend the time to manually enter all the data."

CheckMate is the first integrated, secure solution built just for the insurance industry. When it came to rethinking the lockbox concept, Engel's team was adamant that CheckMate would be built to integrate with the actual management and accounting systems being used today.

"A lockbox without the (Vertafore) AIM integration doesn't save me anything, other than maybe it gets to the bank a little quicker," Harmon added. "But with CheckMate, there's no manual entry."

ePayPolicy has currently built integrations for Vertafore's AIM, Sagitta and MGA Systems products, with several other popular management systems following fast behind. Custom integrations are also available, based on client needs.

CheckMate works in 3 simple steps:

Secure, Daily Collection - Checks are routed to the closest CheckMate lockbox location for daily collecting, batching and processing.

Dashboard Details - Check images and remittance details are viewable in the ePayPolicy dashboard, so there's just one dashboard for all your payment types. No additional software required.

Magic Invoice Matching - Customers that connect their accounting systems can utilize CheckMate's intelligent scanning to match payments with open invoices, eliminating double work and repetitive data entry.

Depending on how they currently handle invoicing, some customers may elect to use CheckMate for just check collection, or just matching and reconciliation, if they already have a viable lockbox option.

"With CheckMate, the deposits get to the bank faster - by at least 1-2 days, and what used to be 2-3 minutes per check to process has become 2-3 minutes per batch," said Harmon. "We don't want to have to spend our time processing checks, we'd rather spend it servicing our customers."

CheckMate is now available for insurance organizations looking for an integrated solution for modern check payments and accounting.

About ePayPolicy
ePayPolicy offers easier payment tools, built just for insurance. ePayPolicy's products bring insurance payments up to speed for agencies, carriers, MGAs and PFCs, with secure online payment pages, automated check processing, payables reconciliation and more. 6,500+ insurance companies trust ePayPolicy and their expert, live support team to handle their payments every day. Learn more: ePayPolicy.com

Media Contact:
Justin Jaksha
8443729300
[email protected] 

SOURCE ePayPolicy

Also from this source

CheckMate Makes Check Payments Feel Digital

Microplastics. The smell in the break room when someone microwaves salmon. Paper checks. Some things linger, despite our hopes otherwise. And so, we...
ePayPolicy ranked #1565 in 2023 Inc 5000

ePayPolicy ranked #1565 in 2023 Inc 5000

Inc. magazine announced that ePayPolicy is No. 1565 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, one of the most well-known rankings of the nation's fastest-growing ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.