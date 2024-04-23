Epazz, Inc.: CryObo, Inc. solar Bitcoin operations will issue tokens

Token holders will get a share in the income that Bitcoin mining operations generate

CHICAGO, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Epazz Inc. (OTC Pink: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps, drone technology and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that its subsidiary CryObo, Inc. will issue tokens for its solar Bitcoin operations. Token holders will get a share of the Bitcoin mining operations income. CryObo, Inc. will be forming a new company in Dubai to issue the tokens. Dubai is a friendly country for cryptocurrency ventures.

Once formed, CryObo will begin to secure the land and hire personnel. Tokens will be available for residents in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Shaun Passley, Ph.D., Epazz Inc. CEO and chairman, said, "We have been working on its project for some time, we are excited that it is moving forward."

About CryObo Inc.

CryObo Inc. will be enhancing its software to give early access to companies backed by tangible assets an easy way to access the token markets. The company's platform will change how people transact real estate, digital assets, corps and raw materials by allowing companies to access the future value of their assets. The growth of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is bringing new regulations for large financial service companies, which will require a smart solution to manage their growing portfolios.

About Epazz Inc. (www.epazz.com)

Epazz Inc. is a leading cloud-based software company specializing in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher education institutions and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS v3.0 is the complete web-based business software package for small to midsize businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and higher education institutions. BoxesOS provides a combination of many web-based applications that an organization would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz's other products are DeskFlex (room scheduling software) and Provitrac (applicant tracking system).

