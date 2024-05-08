Epazz plans to spin off Galaxy Batteries Inc.

CHICAGO, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Epazz Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of drone technology, battery technology, artificial intelligence processes, blockchain mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today the company is planning to spin off Galaxy Batteries Inc.

Galaxy Batteries was developed to provide high-density batteries to the drone and aerospace industry. Galaxy Batteries will use another Epazz spin-off. The company will work with its lawyers and accountants to prepare a spin-off process.

Galaxy Batteries is an AI solid-state battery technology that uses a unique chemistry to achieve high-density and high-voltage batteries. Epazz has developed a battery management system that gathers data from the environment, including wind speed, humidity, temperance and pressure to predict the best output for the system to perform to maximum flight time for drones and electric airplanes.

Epazz has formed Galaxy Batteries Inc. to house its intellectual properties for solid-state battery technology. Epazz has been working on special battery technologies for high-powered devices and aircrafts.

CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D., said, "We believe that Galaxy Batteries would be better as an independent company, where it would receive its true value."

About Epazz Inc. (https://www.epazz.com/)

Epazz Inc. is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to corporate companies, higher education institutions and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS™ v3.0 is a complete web-based software package for small and midsized businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and higher education institutions. BoxesOS™ provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz's other products include DeskFlex™ (a room-scheduling software) and Provitrac™ (an applicant-tracking system).

SAFE HARBOR

This safe harbor statement is made under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by their use of words such as "may," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue" (or the negatives thereof) or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that can cause actual results to differ materially from predicted results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results might differ materially from those suggested by such statements. Epazz Inc. assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating these forward-looking statements, and it has no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that is not paid for by Epazz Inc. Investors are encouraged to review Epazz Inc.'s public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com, including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its over-the-counter market filings, which contain general business information about the company's operations, results of its operations and the risks associated with the company and its operations.

