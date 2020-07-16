EPBCOMMS, LLC. CEO & Co-Founder Edwin P. Baldry Joins NSA-NYC Board of Directors

DEL RAY BEACH, Fla., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EPBCOMMS Founder and CEO, Edwin P. Baldry has accepted a Board of Directors role of the National Speakers Association, NYC Chapter, commencing July 2020. Mr. Baldry will serve as Director of Marketing & Communications for the premiere professional speaking organization.

Industry thought leader, Ed Baldry, reveals the latest intel, insights, and innovations in Corporate Treasury, Financial Technology, and Business Communications. Our mission is connecting the worlds of corporate communications and financial technologies through meticulous guidance and a passion for advancing the business community.

Ed has been in the public speaking realm for more than three decades, beginning as a stand-up comedian during his college days at San Diego State University in Southern California. Mr. Baldry was also the co-founding partner of ICD, the world's leading institutional money market portal. He has been featured as Keynote Speaker, Event Host, Panelist Moderator and Roadshow Personality for AFP (Association For Financial Professionals), TMANY (Treasury Management Association for NYC), ACT (Association of Corporate Treasurers), ATEL (Luxembourg Association of Corporate Treasurers), Crane Data, TEXPO (A Finance & Treasury Management Conference) and ICD (Institutional Cash Distributors).

NSA-NYC is one of the nation's largest independently run chapters of the National Speakers Association. The organization includes more than 100 professional members, more than a dozen Certified Speaking Professionals, and some of the most talented speakers who reside in the tri-state New York City region.

NSA-NYC, President, Corey Kupfer said, "We are excited to have Ed on the NSA-NYC board. His global business experience and professional communications acumen will be of high value to our organization."

EPBCOMMS, CEO & Co-founder, Ed Baldry said, "It is an honor to be involved with an incredible organization like NSA-NYC. Any opportunity to elevate the communications and work with this talented community is a privilege."

