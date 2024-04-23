EPC Energy Inc Delivers Advanced 80MWh Battery Energy Storage System

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EPC Energy, a premier systems integrator, renewable energy engineering, procurement, and construction firm; has successfully delivered a state-of-the-art 20MW/80MWh solar plus battery energy storage system (BESS). This 20MW/80MWh facility was envisioned as a landmark in the transition to a greener energy future.

The project featured advanced control systems that ensured optimal energy capture and storage. Predictive analytics and real-time monitoring enhanced overall system efficiency. Implementation of cutting-edge lithium-ion battery technology allowed for high energy density, rapid charge and discharge capabilities, and extended lifecycle. The addition of a cloud-based centralized monitoring system offered unparalleled supervision of battery conditions. Granular cell-level data empowered meticulous commissioning and testing, promptly identifying imbalanced cells in their infancy. Moreover, this system provided real-time project data accessibility through a mobile app, a leap forward in project management. The system showcased its ability to effortlessly control and dispatch over 300 units with diverse power conversion system (PCS) modules and battery ratios. This rapid responsiveness and flexibility set new industry standards.

The commissioning phase was a testament to dedication. It encompassed exhaustive testing, including load testing, battery cycling, and grid synchronization tests. These measures validated the system's performance and reliability. The successful commissioning demonstrated the plant's ability to seamlessly integrate with the SCADA controller, providing reliable power and supporting grid stability. The project's holistic approach encompassed turnkey solutions, ranging from project modeling and design to equipment procurement, supply chain management, installation, and the establishment of a generation resource management system platform. This comprehensive strategy exemplified efficiency and innovation at every turn.

This project serves as a testament to the transformative potential of innovation, advanced technology, and rigorous testing in realizing the vision of a clean and sustainable energy future. The project's ability to harness cloud-based monitoring, control 300 diverse units, and provide turnkey solutions underscores EPC Energy's status as an industry leader. It is more than a solar plus storage energy plant; it is a beacon illuminating the path toward a greener, more sustainable tomorrow.

About EPC Energy: EPC Energy leads with innovative turnkey energy storage solutions. Our experienced engineers specialize in EPC services for various projects, from commercial to utility-scale. With 500MWh project experience, we design stand-alone and integrated PV-plus storage solutions, utilizing cutting-edge lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery technology. Equipped with integrated inverters and Energy Management Systems (EMS), our solutions ensure plug-and-play functionality, reducing costs. With web-based remote monitoring, our systems offer enhanced accessibility and versatile management, empowering customers to achieve energy goals efficiently. At EPC Energy, we're committed to reshaping the energy industry for a greener future.

