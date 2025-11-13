EPC Power Corp. and ON.energy Partner to Advance the Next Generation of Grid-Safe AI Infrastructure

Strategic Partnership Delivers Unmatched Reliability and Resiliency to AI Power Infrastructure

POWAY, Calif. and MIAMI, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EPC Power Corp., a leading U.S.-based manufacturer of advanced grid-forming power conversion systems, and ON.energy™, a developer of advanced power systems for grid-safe data centers, today announced a strategic partnership to meet the surging demand for hyperscale AI infrastructure. Under the agreement, EPC Power will supply ON.energy with power converters to support the AI UPS™ platform, a medium-voltage uninterruptible power supply (UPS) purpose-built to act as a dynamic power layer between grid and compute.

This partnership combines EPC Power's expertise in high-performance power conversion with ON.energy's proprietary AI UPS™ grid-safe technology. The joint solution is engineered to deliver mission-critical backup and power quality for AI-scale workloads, addressing the growing demands and reliability challenges of hyperscale data centers.

"EPC builds in America and builds for performance. Their silicon-carbide M power converters add grid-forming and blackstart capability with industry-leading response, enhancing how ON.energy's AI UPS platform manages fast AI ramping and dynamic load fluctuations. Together, we're setting a new benchmark for grid-safe power at hyperscale," said Ricardo de Azevedo, Co-Founder and CTO of ON.energy.

ON.energy will integrate EPC Power's hardware with its AI UPS™ platform, which scales from megawatts to gigawatts and supports runtimes of up to 8 hours. Purpose-built for the demands of hyperscale AI computing, AI UPS™ protects both grid-connected and off-grid environments by absorbing fast-ramping AI transients and dynamic load swings, while delivering industry-leading voltage and frequency ride-through performance that accelerates interconnection timelines.

"AI is fueling rapid data center growth, creating massive power challenges. Traditional systems can't keep up with dynamic, high-density AI workloads," said Jim Fusaro, CEO of EPC Power. "Digital power infrastructure is the solution, delivering reliable, secure, and adaptive power that responds in real time to changing demands with or without active grid integration."

Together, EPC Power and ON.energy are advancing AI power infrastructure to not only deliver unmatched reliability and resiliency but also transform UPS infrastructure into grid-interactive, revenue-generating assets.

