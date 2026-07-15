EPC Power Expands U.S. Manufacturing to Meet Surging Demand for AI Data Center Power

New South Carolina manufacturing facility to create 275 new jobs, domestically produce inverters that can support up to 40GW of annual capacity

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EPC Power, a leader in power management solutions and the only independent, American-owned manufacturer of utility-scale power conversion technology, today announced the opening of a manufacturing facility in Fountain Inn, South Carolina. The 167,000-square-foot facility nearly triples its production capacity, enabling EPC Power to meet the rising demand for AI data center infrastructure and grid and energy stability.

The new site is the company's second in South Carolina and third overall. It will produce EPC Power's M and M RACK series power inverters, which are specifically built for grid and storage applications as well as AI data center environments using proprietary Agile Grid Forming™ technology. The inverters are essential for managing unpredictable and fluctuating AI workload power demands and help keep data centers running reliably while reducing strain on the electric grid. Upon reaching full production capacity later this month, the facility will immediately add 27GW of annual capacity and can be quickly scaled up to 40GW annually. The facility will also create 275 new jobs.

"Our expansion in South Carolina is a direct response to the AI infrastructure investment and power demands we're seeing worldwide," said Jim Fusaro, CEO at EPC Power. "By tripling our capacity, we're giving data center and utility operators access to more critical components domestically, which de-risks their expansion plans and strengthens supply chain resilience."

The new facility comes as the global data center industry faces unprecedented growth. According to JLL's 2026 Global Data Center Market Outlook, nearly 100 GW of new data center capacity is expected to be added by 2030, doubling global capacity. With a projected 14% CAGR for the data center market, energy innovations like EPC Power's inverters are vital to alleviating grid constraints. EPC Power is the only domestic manufacturer that produces all its inverters in the U.S. The South Carolina facility positions EPC Power to continue securing the U.S. data center supply chain, while reinforcing the state as a premier hub for technological innovation.

EPC Power celebrated the facility's grand opening at a ribbon-cutting ceremony today. To learn more about EPC Power, visit https://www.epcpower.com/.

About EPC Power Corp.

EPC Power provides intelligent digital power infrastructure by developing high-performance power conversion systems for mission-critical applications, including data centers, utility-scale energy storage, and microgrids. EPC Power's solutions deliver reliable, resilient, and secure energy necessary to smooth volatile AI workloads and strengthen critical grid stability. Visit EPCPower.com for more information.

SOURCE EPC Power Corp. / Corporate Ink