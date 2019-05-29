Epcon Announces Additions to Franchise Development Team

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epcon announced today the addition of two new Business Development Managers to spearhead franchise development for Epcon Communities. Jay Leath will lead the southern region and Adam Smith will handle the northern states.

In their roles, Leath and Smith will be responsible for growing the Epcon Communities franchise builder network by providing solutions to qualified builders and investors interested in growing and streamlining their businesses with the ultimate goal of reaching the underserved 55+ home buyer market.

"Jay and Adam bring extensive expertise in the residential home building industry, which will be key to our growth and expansion for 2019 and beyond," said Paul Hanson, president of Epcon Communities Franchising. "Having them strategically target our top areas of opportunity throughout the country will be critical as we continue to expand our national footprint with some of the best independent builders in the business."

Leath brings 18 years of experience in the residential building industry, having previously been the owner of a building company in Nashville. He is well-versed in all facets of the home building process from purchasing, to sales, to construction. Smith brings a solid background in business consulting and development in the home building space as owner of a business training and solutions firm, AC Smith & Associates.

Leath and Smith are driven by a shared passion of helping builders think bigger and build smarter to achieve their ultimate growth goals.

"I look forward to helping qualified and ambitious builders capitalize on the 55+ market and find the growth they strive for," Leath said.

"It feels great to be able to provide sophisticated builders access to the business blueprint, tools and experience that has made Epcon a top 50 home builder year-after-year," Smith added.

About Epcon

Headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, Epcon is one of America's largest home builders (Builder Magazine, 2018). Epcon has integrated smart, innovative designs with the most desirable modern amenities that have been popular with the lifestyle of the 55+ home buyer for more than 30 years.

By leveraging its proven designs, technology and marketing and sales resources, Epcon Franchise Builders are given a competitive advantage to build smarter, maximize potential and scale faster.

Learn more at EpconFranchising.com.

Disclaimer: The offer of a franchise can only be made through the delivery of a Franchise Disclosure Document. Certain jurisdictions require registration prior to the offer or sale of franchise. We do not offer franchises in jurisdictions where we are not registered (or exempt from registration). Epcon Communities Franchising, Inc. 500 Stonehenge Parkway, Dublin, Ohio 43017. Minnesota Franchise Registration No. F-3531.

