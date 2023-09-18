EPCOR OPERATIONS LEADER RECOGNIZED BY NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF WATER COMPANIES

Living Water award recognizes exemplary dedication to water, communities

PHOENIX, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - An EPCOR water operations leader in Texas took home the top award at this week's National Association of Water Companies (NAWC) annual Water Summit.

NAWC President and CEO Rob Powelson recognized John Lulewicz, Director of Water Operations for EPCOR in Texas, with the organization's highest recognition, the Living Water Award, at its annual Water Summit in Atlanta earlier this week.

Left to right: Rob Powelson, CEO & President, NAWC, John Lulewicz, Director, Texas Water Operations, EPCOR, Joe Gysel, President & Senior Vice President of North American Commercial Services, EPCOR USA, Photo Courtesy of NAWC (CNW Group/Epcor Utilities Inc.)

"The NAWC Living Water Award represents the best of the water industry," said NAWC President & CEO Robert F. Powelson. "These are the employees at NAWC member companies who go well beyond their current job responsibilities on behalf of a colleague, a customer, a community or the environment. John values community and instills that into his job each day. We thank you, John, for sharing your enthusiasm and curiosity for the water industry with others."

This is the third time an EPCOR water professional has received the prestigious award. Customer Care Manager Amy Matthews received the Living Water Award in 2022 and Meter Manager Supervisor Jeff Harrison was recognized in 2015. John Lulewicz is the first water professional in Texas to receive the Living Water Award.

"Our water professionals' focus and commitment goes well beyond safe, reliable operations and service – they define what it means to give back to communities in ways that make a meaningful difference," noted Joe Gysel, EPCOR USA President and Senior Vice President of North American Commercial Services for EPCOR. "We're proud to have people like John on our team and to support them in having a positive impact."

Lulewicz began his career in the water industry 15 years ago as an operator. He now oversees EPCOR's commercial water operations in Texas, including the Sandow Water Project that will provide highly purified water for a new semiconductor manufacturing facility, one of the largest foreign direct investment projects in U.S. history currently under construction in Central Texas. He has also led water operations for EPCOR's 130 Pipeline serving communities in the northeast Austin metropolitan area and the Vista Ridge Project in San Antonio.

A marine corps veteran, Lulewicz is a member of the American Legion and volunteers at a local dog rescue. He started EPCOR's annual United Way campaign corn hole tournament, now a companywide employee initiative that has helped to raise more than $55,000 for United Way and organizations it supports. For more than a decade, Lulewicz has spearheaded an employee-led turkey donation event every holiday season. In 2022, his Texas operations team collected 36 turkeys for the Shepherd's Heart Food Pantry in Taylor, Texas.

In 2023, Lulewicz led EPCOR's partnership with the Skilled Trades Academy to train recent Texas high school graduates about careers in the water industry. In its first year, the program accepted 10 participants who received training, mentorship, hands-on experience and skills training toward water certification. He is also a volunteer judge for the Water Environment Federation's annual Ops Challenge Safety event.

About EPCOR USA

EPCOR USA is among the largest private utilities in the Southwest and the largest in Arizona, providing water, wastewater, wholesale water and natural gas services to approximately 800,000 people across 42 communities and 18 counties in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. With corporate offices in Phoenix, EPCOR USA employs approximately 525 people.

About EPCOR Utilities Inc.

EPCOR, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, builds, owns and operates electrical, natural gas and water transmission and distribution networks, water and wastewater treatment facilities, sanitary and stormwater systems, and infrastructure in Canada and the United States. The Company also provides electricity, natural gas and water products and services to residential and commercial customers. EPCOR, headquartered in Edmonton, is committed to conducting its business and operations safely and responsibly. Environmental stewardship, public health and community well-being are at the heart of EPCOR's mission to provide clean water and safe, reliable energy. EPCOR is an Alberta Top 75 employer, and is ranked among Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada.

