EPCR partners with Eluvio to super-charge EPCR TV

Super-charged new EPCR TV platform powered by award-winning global content distribution platform takes off for 2024/25 Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup season

Available across multiple services, Eluvio will bring a hugely upgraded experience to rugby fans

Global reach and innovative tailor-made viewing options ensure EPCR tournaments will be available to more fans than ever before

LAUSANNE, Switzerland and BERKELEY, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EPCR, the tournament organiser of the Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup, has selected Eluvio to power its global streaming subscription service, EPCR TV. The new EPCR TV will now bring an enhanced experience to fans thanks to Eluvio's advanced full-feature platform.

EPCR TV powered by Eluvio

The service is a first-of-its kind streaming experience for fans powered by Eluvio. This next-gen streaming video platform brings the excitement of current and past EPCR matches to fans worldwide, offering a digital front-row seat to the best of elite international club rugby, both live and on-demand and super-charging the viewing experience. A preview video of the new experience can be seen by clicking here .

EPCR TV will feature the Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup in key markets across the world, providing fans with unparalleled access to the best of international club rugby. Subscribers can choose from multiple payment options, including a season pass for €49.99, which includes access to the live matches. Alternatively, fans can opt for a weekend pass for €14.99, which includes access to the live matches of the round, or purchase single matches for €7.99 each. Some archival content will be also available for on-demand rewatch during the season.*

Jacques Raynaud, CEO of EPCR, said: "We are delighted to be partnering with Eluvio to bring best-in-class experiences for EPCR TV audiences. This represents a significant step forward in working with next-generation technology to deliver high performance streaming and expand the global reach of international club rugby's best competitions.

"This major improvement to fans' viewing experience represents a major part of the innovations we are introducing ahead of our 30th season, to bring incredible entertainment, every try and nail-biting moment of the Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup to more fans than ever before." Michelle Munson, CEO and founder of Eluvio, said, "We're honoured that EPCR selected Eluvio to bring the new EPCR TV to life. This is a first-of-a-kind experience for Rugby fans to enjoy high-quality streaming, with access to the best live and archival video content EPCR has to offer. EPCR and fans can engage directly through the platform for maximum enjoyment while benefiting from the most efficient and cutting-edge technology."

Eluvio also provides EPCR with state-of-the-art content security and end-to-end anti-piracy protection. Eluvio's end-to-end security capability provides strong encryption, DRM (digital rights management), authorization, proof of authenticity, forensic watermarking, and rights control for a tamper-proof streaming experience.

EPCR TV is available on a web browser, mobile devices, and Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV via the Eluvio App available to download on the respective store. The platform allows fans to watch multiple live matches simultaneously, catch up on live matches in progress, and rapidly search through live, upcoming and past games. Streaming is provided in full HD, with dynamic automatic adaptation of the streaming resolution to the user's available bandwidth, and low latency delivery powered by Eluvio technology. Fans can choose from multiple audio tracks for a custom experience with or without commentary. The 2024/25 EPCR season will kick off on the weekend of December 6th, promising an unforgettable experience for rugby fans. Both the Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup will feature the top clubs and the most exciting talent, ensuring viewers have access to unmissable rugby action.

EPCR's 30th season kicks off on Friday 6 December, with Bath Rugby taking on Stade Rochelais at The Rec in the first match of Investec Champions Cup (KO 2000 local time) and the EPCR Challenge Cup gets underway with Dragons RFC v Montpellier Hérault Rugby (Rodney Parade, KO 2000 local time) and Gloucester Rugby v Edinburgh Rugby (Kingsholm, KO 2000).

*Subscription offers are subject to broadcast agreements in each territory – see full Where to Watch details

About Eluvio

Eluvio (https://eluv.io) is solving the generational problems of video over the Internet with its Content Fabric Protocol, a next-generation content distribution and storage protocol transforming the distribution and monetization of premium video and digital media–in contrast to legacy cloud workflows and CDNs. Eluvio users include Amazon Studios/MGM, European Professional Club Rugby, FOX, Gladius Sports, SONY Pictures, Telstra Broadcast Services, UEFA, Warner Bros., WWE, and others. Eluvio is led by Michelle Munson and Serban Simu, founders and inventors of Aspera (Emmy Award winning, acquired by IBM in 2014). Based in Berkeley, California with a worldwide team of 40 engineers, scientists and commercial leaders, Eluvio has received the NAB Product of the Year in 2024, Seicon Grand prize, and the prestigious Engineering Excellence Award by the Hollywood Professional Association and holds 13 issued US patents. On X: @EluvioInc ; On LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/eluv-io/

ABOUT EPCR

European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) is the organiser of the Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup. EPCR's mission is to create outstanding rugby experiences for all key stakeholders, including leagues, clubs, players, match officials, unions, fans, broadcast and commercial partners, communities and the media.

The Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup features teams from the Gallagher Premiership, TOP14 and United Rugby Championship. 42 clubs from across the three clubs and eight unions compete each season to win club rugby's most elite titles. Broadcast to over 100 territories around the world, last season EPCR welcomed 1.5 million fans into stadia and achieved a broadcast audience of over 70 million. The EPCR Finals Weekend is a destination rugby weekend held in a different city every year. On 23 and 24 May 2025, the rugby heartland of Cardiff will welcome the EPCR Challenge Cup Final and Investec Champions Cup Final to the iconic Principality Stadium. Established in 2014 with headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, EPCR has the following members: Fédération Française de Rugby (FFR), Federazione Italiana Rugby (FIR), Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU), Ligue Nationale de Rugby (LNR), Premier Rugby Ltd (PRL), PRO Rugby Championship DAC (URC), Rugby Football Union (RFU), Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) and Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).

The Board of EPCR has the following members: Dominic McKay (Chairman), Jacques Raynaud (EPCR CEO), Anthony Lepage (EPCR COO), Martin Anayi (URC), Emmanuel Eschalier (LNR), Simon Massie-Taylor (PRL), Mark McCafferty (independent director), Arnaud Nourry (independent director), Bill Sweeney (RFU) and Andrea Rinaldo (FIR). EPCR's revenues are distributed on the basis of an equal three-way division to Premiership Rugby clubs, URC clubs and LNR clubs. EPCR's tournaments are run according to World Rugby's Laws of the Game, and to World Rugby Regulations. On LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/epcrugby/

SOURCE Eluvio, Inc.