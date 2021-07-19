EPDM Market worth $3.6 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "EPDM Market by application (Automotive, Building & Construction, Plastic Modification, Tires & Tubes, Wires & Cables and Lubricant Additives), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global EPDM market size is estimated to be USD 2.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2021 and 2026. Automotive is the major application segment for EPDM. The recovery of automotive sector in the APAC region is driving the EPDM market during the forecast period. Moreover, the development of eco-friendly technologies for production of EPDM and growing demand for electric & hybrid vehicles are new opportunities in EPDM market.

Automotive application holds the largest share in the EPDM market

EPDM rubber account for significant portion of rubber parts that are utilized in automotive vehicle. In the automotive industry, EPDM is used in hoses, gaskets, body sealing, weather stripping, brake parts, windshield wipers, and other under-hood applications. The automobile production is in decline phase since 2018. The production further dipped in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic. However, the market is expected to grow in the near future with the rise in the living standard of people and the development of new technologies.

APAC accounted for the largest share in the global EPDM market

APAC accounted for the largest share of the EPDM market in 2020, followed by North America and Europe. The market in this region is driven by the recovery of the automotive sector in China, India, and Southeast Asian countries. Global automobile manufacturers are investing in APAC countries in establish their production plants to enhance their market presence in the region. China is the significant market for automobile and the largest importer of EPDM in the world. The focus towards the development of New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) to reduce carbon footprint will drive the automotive industry in China which will further enhance the demand of EPDM during the forecast period.

The leading players in the EPDM market are ARLANXEO (Netherlands), DOW Inc. (US), Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), JSR Corporation (Kumho Polychem Co. Ltd.) (South Korea), PetroChina Company Limited (China), Versalis S.p. A.(Italy), SK Global Chemical Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan).

