ePedigree Software Market to grow by USD 2,660.47 million from 2022 to 2027|Increase in the rate of technology adoption and proliferation of technologies boosts the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The epedigree software market size is estimated to increase by USD 2,660.47 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global ePedigree Software Market

ePedigree Software Market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global pedigree software market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer epedigree software in the market are Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., Antares Vision Spa, Aptean Group of Companies, Axway Software SA, Bar Code Integrators Inc., Blue Yonder Group Inc., Labeling Systems LLC, Merit Solutions Inc., Microsoft Corp., Optel Group, rfxcel Corp., Siemens AG, TraceLink Inc., Oracle Corp., and SAP SE and others.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

Altair Engineering Inc: The company offers ePedigree software, which helps in evaluating strategies to exchange information related to the supply chain for raw materials and other pharmaceutical ingredients.

The company offers ePedigree software, which helps in evaluating strategies to exchange information related to the supply chain for raw materials and other pharmaceutical ingredients. Axway Software SA: The company offers ePedigree tracking software to reduce risk, improve order flow and deliver real-time integration of the supply chain related to raw materials and services.

The company offers ePedigree tracking software to reduce risk, improve order flow and deliver real-time integration of the supply chain related to raw materials and services. Blue Yonder Group Inc: The company offers ePedigree software which helps to automate supply chain processes.

EPedigree Software Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (on-premises and cloud), end-user (large enterprise, small and medium enterprises), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth of the on-premises segment will be significant during the forecast period. There is increasing adoption of the on-premise segment across industries as this segment is more secure than cloud solutions. But on the other hand, the cloud model is expected to have an increase in demand due to its several benefits such as ease of use, cost-effectiveness, scalability, and flexibility. As a result, the on-premises segment market is expected to be moderate during the forecast period. Even though there is increasing adoption of cloud solutions because of their overall efficiency, it is expected to have an increase in market share for the on-premise segment due to various stringent regulations. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the epedigree software market growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global epedigree software market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global epedigree software market.

North America is estimated to account for 36% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. One of the main reasons for the significant growth of epedigree software market in North America is due to the implementation deadlines of the DSCSA and other regulatory standards that will encourage the pharmaceutical industry to shift toward the rapid adoption of ePedigree software.GS1 EPCIS standards, the DSCSA regulations, and the 21 CFR Part 11 of the FDA are some of the key regulations governing the pharma sector in North America. Some of the key factors for the increasing regulatory standards in North America are market maturity and the overall awareness of the counterfeit drug market and its intensive growth. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecasting period.

EPedigree Software Market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers -

The rise in the rate of technology adoption and proliferation of technologies drives the epedigree software market growth during the forecast period. Some of the main reasons which are contributing to the market growth are the rapid advancements in technologies such as RFID technology, barcode, and advanced sensor markets, which are expected to fuel the growth due to their simplicity, cost-effectiveness, high reusability, and durability. Serialization ensures growth in the partnership between all the entities involved in the pharma supply chain. As a result, it is expected to multiply with the advancement of these technologies across industries. Furthermore, the advancement of cloud-based supply chain capabilities and blockchain technology is expected to improve the efficiency of the supply chain. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the epedigree software market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends -

Data explosion due to the adoption of software across the pharma value chain is an emerging trend in the epedigree market during the forecast period. The pharma supply chain is a complex network that involves several disjointed arrays of networked entities that are inherently distinct from one another in terms of technological capabilities. Several factors, such as information administration, sharing, and validation, are important components of the supply chain, which increases the requirement for ePedigree and serializability solutions. The key infrastructure requirement for ePedigree system includes the sharing and verification of information along with its secure storage. Additionally, colossal information stockpiling, calculation, and administration abilities are important due to the imminent execution of unit-level serialization in major pharma markets. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the epedigree software market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

Time duration and cost requirements for infrastructural implementation are significant challenges hindering the epedigree market growth during the forecast period. The prerequisite process of the implementation of the ePedigree system includes an analysis of the immediate regulatory environment and the regulatory standards of the market where the buyer is expected to operate. After this process, there are a series of processes, from organizational capabilities and requirements analysis to customization of the solution to match the requirements in order to achieve compliance. Hence this implementation is a time-consuming process, and it also increases the burden of cost on the buyer as the implementation cost includes both hardware and software systems. Hence such factors are expected to negatively impact the market, which in turn will hinder the epedigree software market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this EPedigree Software Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the epedigree software market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the epedigree software market size and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the epedigree software market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of epedigree software market vendors

EPedigree Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.2% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,660.47 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.84 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., Antares Vision Spa, Aptean Group of Companies, Axway Software SA, Bar Code Integrators Inc., Blue Yonder Group Inc., Labeling Systems LLC, Merit Solutions Inc., Microsoft Corp., Optel Group, rfxcel Corp., Siemens AG, TraceLink Inc., Oracle Corp., and SAP SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

