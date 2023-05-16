Epeka one of the Most Recognized South American Apparel Brands Launches First US Location - in South Florida

Boasting over 80 stores in Colombia, and Honduras, the acclaimed brand has officially opened its US doors.

MIAMI, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Epeka, an internationally recognized brand has decided to open its first US store location in what many will consider the very best place to do so- Miami. Establishing a flagship US store is only the beginning of what the brand announced, with plans to open numerous stores by 2025. In time for Formula 1 in Miami, Epeka hosted a by invitation reception complete with ribbon cutting, which was attended by VIPS, influencers and celebrities including TV personality, author and Chef Ana Quincoces, Star of NBC's Young Rock Arlyn Broche, Actress and TV personality Adriana Catano, among other notables.

Grand Opening Epeka USA. Miami location

Epeka is a brand that offers total looks for babies, toddlers, and kids. The Epeka style is defined by an elegant and sophisticated, European silhouette, with a chic and accessible spirit. There is special care in the choice of materials used and significant work on cuts and details. Known to be popular with those who pay attention to quality and trend, the brand is synonymous with children in South America and intends to become the same in the United States.

Creative Director for Epeka Diana Janna stated: "With our visible presence in South America, we felt it was time to make this move. We love South Florida and its diversity. There was no better place to launch our multi-store expansion in the US. We know the potential in this market and fittingly chose Doral, in Miami, as our launchpad. We couldn't be more excited to welcome everyone to our first US store."

The decision to establish a presence in the US for Epeka was a natural one for CEO Samuel Tcherassi, known as a world-class business leader, entrepreneur, and visionary. His leadership, and ability to "think big" and long-term have resulted in [him] being recognized as a powerful, influential, and admired figure throughout the business world. Tcherassi is no new name in the fashion world in the US. Samuel's sister, and acclaimed designer, Silvia is considered one of the leading figures in fashion.

ABOUT EPEKA (USA)

EPEKA is a children's clothing brand that accompanies the family in the task of dressing children from newborn to 14 years old. Its garments and accessories adapt to different occasions and designs offer elegant, creative, and accessible fashion with a European twist. With EPEKA, girls will always look well-dressed. Children will feel comfortable in each of their activities and babies will be able to freely explore the world they are just beginning to discover. #EPEKAUSA

Epeka USA is located at Miami International Mall at 1455 NW 107th Ave, Doral, FL 33172.

For more information: www.epekausa.com

On social media: @epeka_usa

