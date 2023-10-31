EPG Specialty Information Delivers Decision-Making Power to the Adult Beverage Industry

News provided by

EPG Specialty Information

31 Oct, 2023, 11:00 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today EPG Specialty Information (EPGSI) is introducing Handbook Excelerator for the Wine and Beer categories. Handbook Excelerator is a user-driven database built upon a MS-Excel framework that provides the industry with a technology alternative to the traditional print and PDF version of its annual Handbook series.  With this latest release, all three adult beverage categories will be able to use Excelerator to create custom views to leverage impactful data insights to enhance decision-making and business growth.

"The adult beverage industry has embraced our Handbooks as a trusted information source for half a century. With Excelerator we are enhancing our customers' interaction with the data by allowing them to control the data dimensions and produce the output that best suits their business needs," said Andrew Esham, Managing Director of EPGSI. "We've increased the value of this deliverable by adding more time periods for analysis, price tiers to enhance competitive set generation, and multiple export options for use in presentations, reports, and internal data warehouses."

EPGSI continues its product innovations through the ongoing development of the industry's first Trends & Insights subscription service, to be released in early 2024. Trends & Insights will provide a critical source of intelligence to our customers by providing unique and dynamic insights. 

Learn more about Handbook Excelerator here, or schedule a demo with one of our Excelerator experts here.

About EPG Specialty Information
Established in 2022, EPG Specialty Information is a Minneapolis-based company dedicated to offering data-driven insights and analytical services specifically collected from first party audience and measurement data generated independently, and from its affiliate, EPG Brand Acceleration. Recognized for its deep industry expertise, EPG works with businesses seeking actionable insights and solutions to achieve growth and profitability in their markets. 

For further information, please contact:  
David Gee
[email protected]
763.383.4466

SOURCE EPG Specialty Information

Also from this source

EPG Specialty Information Uses AI to Amplify Deep Industry Insights & Solutions

What do you get when you combine data-driven decision making with the power of AI to automate and enhance data preparation, data visualization,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Beers, Wines and Spirits

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.