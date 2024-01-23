EPG Specialty Information Introduces Dynamic Intelligence Service to the Adult Beverage Industry

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Analyzing billions of data points. Anticipating future trends and business opportunities. Staying ahead of potential disrupters that could impact a business or industry. That's what data-driven decision making looks like. However, when it comes to Big Data, just like in life, you can have too much of a good thing.  

Too much information generates chaos. That's why EPG Specialty Information (EPGSI) will introduce its Trends & Insights Intelligence Service, to cut through the noise, so you receive actionable insights that move you from information to knowledge, from observation to implementation.  

The service, to be introduced at the 2024 Beverage Alcohol Retailers Conference, June 17-19, in Chicago, will fill voids in the information sources currently available to the beverage-alcohol industry. The new subscription service combines EPGSI's proprietary consumer panel data, retailer sentiment and depletion data, along with data sourced by its third-party partners to provide the industry with forward-looking insights for retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers of alcoholic beverages.  

"We believe Trends & Insights will provide a critical source of intelligence to our customers.  This 'peek around the corner' will allow them to adapt, remain competitive and make informed brand and category decisions," said Andrew Esham, Managing Director of EPGSI.  "This service will give our customers a clearer understanding of industry dynamics and opportunities further down the road than is currently available by other service providers."  

Customers have the option of database access to a multitude of predictive insights based on alcohol class, on- and off-premise, outlet channel, category, price tiers, consumer segmentations, and retailer sentiment indices or selecting from ongoing published reports.  

About EPG Specialty Information  

Established in 2022, EPG Specialty Information is a Minneapolis-based company offering data-driven insights and analytical services specifically collected from first party audience and measurement data generated independently, and from its affiliate, EPG Brand Acceleration. Recognized for its deep industry expertise, EPG works with businesses seeking actionable insights and solutions to achieve growth and profitability in their markets.  

